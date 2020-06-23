Collider Is Hosting a “Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion” Comic-Con@Home Panel

With Comic-Con@Home taking place in a little over a month, it’s finally time to share what we’ve been putting together behind-the-scenes at Collider. If you hadn’t heard, this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, which was scheduled to take place July 22-26, has been moved online due to the pandemic. While an online convention will never be able to recreate what being in San Diego surrounded by thousands of fans is like, the con is trying to do their best to make it as awesome as they can. And here’s the best part: it’s free!

Previously, Comic-Con announced how they have plans for an online Exhibit Hall complete with everyone’s favorite exhibitors offering promotions, specials, and limited-edition products unique to the celebration. In addition, they will also have a Masquerade, gaming, and many other activities in which fans can participate from their own homes.

SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer said, “For the first time in our 50-year history, we are happy to welcome virtually anyone from around the globe. Though stay-at-home conditions makes this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread some joy and strengthen our sense of community.”

While I am not sure what the movie studios, networks and other people are bringing to the con, I know Collider has two really awesome panels scheduled. We already announced the first panel called “Directors on Directing” with Robert Rodriguez, Colin Trevorrow, and Joseph Kosinski as the panelists, it’s time to announce the second panel and it’s “Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion” with Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence and producer Akiva Goldsman as the panelists!

While I don’t want to reveal any of the specifics of what we talked about, I can promise some great behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the 2005 adaptation of the beloved DC comic series. The panel will run forty-five minutes in length. If you’re a fan of Constantine you’re going to have a great time watching them share stories during Comic-Con@Home. The day and time of the panel will be announced by Comic-Con.