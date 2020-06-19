Collider Is Hosting a “Directors on Directing” Comic-Con@Home Panel

With Comic-Con@Home taking place in a little over a month, it’s finally time to share what we’ve been putting together behind-the-scenes at Collider. If you hadn’t heard, this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, which was scheduled to take place July 22-26, has been moved online due to the pandemic. While an online convention will never be able to recreate what being in San Diego surrounded by thousands of fans is like, the con is trying to do their best to make it as awesome as they can. And here’s the best part: it’s free!

Previously, Comic-Con announced how they have plans for an online Exhibit Hall complete with everyone’s favorite exhibitors offering promotions, specials, and limited-edition products unique to the celebration. In addition, they will also have a Masquerade, gaming, and many other activities in which fans can participate from their own homes.

SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer said, “For the first time in our 50-year history, we are happy to welcome virtually anyone from around the globe. Though stay-at-home conditions makes this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread some joy and strengthen our sense of community.”

While I am not sure what the movie studios, networks and other people are bringing to the con, I know Collider has two really awesome panels scheduled. And it’s time to share the first one with everyone today.

The first panel Collider will be hosting is called “Directors on Directing,” and we’ve got Robert Rodriguez, Colin Trevorrow, and Joseph Kosinski as the panelists. While I don’t want to reveal any of the specifics of what we talked about, I can promise some great behind-the-scenes stories from the making of their films along with stories about the many cool things they’ve been able to experience. In addition, Trevorrow talks about his work on the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, Kosinski discusses the highly anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick and Rodriguez reveals some very cool stuff about his upcoming Netflix superhero movie We Can Be Heroes. The panel will run an hour in length.

The panel was recorded earlier this week due to everyone’s schedule. If you hadn’t heard, Trevorrow goes back to filming Jurassic World: Dominion in early July.

Finally, I’ve done a lot of interviews while running Collider. I could not be happier with how this panel turned out. If you’re a fan of any of these directors or just want to hear some awesome stories from filmmakers, you’re going to love hearing them speak during Comic-Con@Home. The day and time of the panel will be announced by Comic-Con.

We’ll announce the other panel Collider is putting on soon.