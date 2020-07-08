Collider Is Hosting the Comic-Con@Home Panel for Quibi’s ‘Don’t Look Deeper’

San Diego Comic-Con is going to be a unique experience this year with the event shifting gears to respect the necessity of social distancing during the pandemic. Instead of taking over the San Diego Convention Center, Comic-Con@Home 2020 will bring the excitement of Hall H, Ballroom 20 and then some straight to you while staying home sweet home. While there likely is some disappointment over not being able to reunite with friends and experience these Q&As in person, the new format does give you the opportunity to see more panels than ever – and possibly learn about some brand new titles in the process, like Quibi’s Don’t Look Deeper.

The mobile-first platform has assembled quite the roster of talent for this one. The series was created by Lost co-creator Jeffrey Lieber and YouTube star Charlie McDonnell. All 14 episodes are directed by Twilight and Lords of Dogtown helmer Catherine Hardwicke with a stellar ensemble that includes Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer and Madeline’s Madeline breakout, Helena Howard.

The line-up alone will likely pique your interest, but Don’t Look Deeper also rocks a fascinating sci-fi-powered story that calls into question the creation and use of artificial intelligence. The series takes place in Merced, California and puts the spotlight on a high school senior who suspects she’s different than her classmates; “something about her just isn’t right. And that something is … she’s not human … not one of us.” There’s a lot of cool tech and high stakes here, but the driving force of Don’t Look Deeper is its character-driven approach to exploring the motivation to develop AI, and also the growth of the AI itself.

I am beyond thrilled to announce that Collider is teaming up with Quibi for the official Don’t Look Deeper Comic-Con@Home panel! I’m getting the opportunity to moderate an extended conversation with Lieber, Hardwicke, Cheadle, Mortimer and Howard that’ll be packed with behind-the-scenes details, information on their experience developing a series for Quibi, thoughts on AI and our increasing dependence on technology, and loads more. The Don’t Look Deeper panel will air on the Comic-Con YouTube channel and on the Collider YouTube channel. The date and time of the panel will be announced by Comic-Con soon.

