Comic-Con@Home Saturday Line-up Includes ‘Constantine’, ‘Bill & Ted 3’, & ‘Antlers’ Panels

The Comic-Con@Home 2020 is here! Things are gonna be a little different this year, with the magic of Comic-Con coming right into your home. Over the course of five days, pop culture fans (and obsessives) will be able to live-stream tons of Comic-Con panels covering all things movie, TV, comics, gaming, and more right into their homes. So, what’s coming on the next-to-last day of the Comic-Con extravaganza?

You can check out the complete Comic-Con@Home Saturday schedule here. Below, we’ve listed some highlights for the day, including the Collider-hosted panel for Constantine, with Keanu Reeves (!!) and director Francis Lawrence; an Antlers panel with director Scott Cooper and executive producer Guillermo del Toro; a Bill and Ted Face the Music panel with OG franchise stars Reeves and Alex Winter, plus newbies Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, William Sadler, and director Dean Parisot; and much, much more! P.S. All times are listed in PT.

10 A.M.: “Cosmos: Possible Worlds“

Making its network debut this fall on Fox, the latest installation in the Cosmos franchise, Cosmos: Possible Worlds, takes audiences on a series of spiritual voyages of exploration revealing previously uncharted realms, including lost worlds and worlds to come, and those that we may one day inhabit in a thrilling future we can still have. Join creator, executive producer, director and writer Ann Druyan; host and acclaimed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson; executive producer, director and writer Brannon Braga; executive producer Jason Clark; and visual effects supervisor Jeffrey A. Okun for a conversation about what is in store for the next chapter of Cosmos and a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the series. Featuring an introduction by executive producer Seth MacFarlane and exclusive never-before-seen footage, this panel discussion illustrates why Cosmos has remained relevant for the last 40 years.

11 A.M.: “The Simpsons @ Home”

They’ll never stop the Simpsons…from appearing at Comic-Con, this time on Zoom. Join Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson, and moderator Yeardley Smith. Find out how the show has surmounted social distancing and turbulent times en route to Season 32!

12 P.M.: “Constantine: 15th Anniversary Reunion”

Keanu Reeves, director Francis Lawrence, and producer Akiva Goldsman reunite to reflect on the making of the 2005 DC Comics adaptation. Moderated by Collider’s editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub.

12 P.M.: “Disney+’s Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe“

Creators and executive producers Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh, director Bob Bowen, and stars Ashley Tisdale, Vincent Martella, Maulik Pancholy, and Dee Bradley Baker share an exclusive sneak peek of Disney+’s upcoming Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe and discuss the origins of this iconic animated series!

1 P.M.: “Blast Off with Disney+’s The Right Stuff“

From Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Appian Way and Warner Horizon Scripted Television, The Right Stuff is the first scripted Disney+ original series from National Geographic. The series takes a clear-eyed look at the early days of the U.S. space program. The series follows seven of the military’s best pilots become astronauts for the newly-formed NASA at the height of the Cold War. Competing to be the first in space, these ordinary men achieve the extraordinary, inspiring America to turn towards a new horizon of ambition and hope. In this 45-minute panel moderated by former NASA Astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, you will hear from the cast and crew about making this compelling and cinematically extraordinary series, plus an exclusive first look will be revealed!

1 P.M.: “Guillermo del Toro and Scott Cooper on Antlers and Filmmaking”

A conversation on the upcoming horror movie Antlers and the filmmaking process with director Scott Cooper and executive producer Guillermo del Toro.

2 P.M.: “Family Guy“

Cast members Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin, and Kara Vallow from Fox’s hit animated comedy Family Guy celebrates 350 episodes with a virtual table read! After, they’ll take a look back at some of their favorite moments from the last 18 seasons, plus a special sneak peek at the hilarity and hi-jinx coming up in their 19th season premiering this fall on Fox!

2 P.M.: “For All Mankind“

Cast members Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Walger, and Krys Marshall gather for a thoughtful conversation looking back on season one of the Apple TV+ drama For All Mankind. Hosted by series creators and executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, the discussion will explore highlights from season one and feature an exclusive first look at the highly anticipated second season of this critically acclaimed series.

3 P.M.: “Bill and Ted Face the Music“

Cast Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, William Sadler, director Dean Parisot alongside writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson gather for a lively panel moderated by filmmaker and fan Kevin Smith.

4 P.M. “HBO’s Lovecraft Country”

From showrunner and executive producer Misha Green, the new drama series Lovecraft Country follows the thrilling journeys of Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors), his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) across 1950s Jim Crow America as they overcome the racist terrors and terrifying monsters ripped from an H.P. Lovecraft novel. Join cast members Smollett, Majors, Vance, Michael Kenneth Williams, Aunjanue Ellis, Wunmi Mosaku, and Abbey Lee in a conversation moderated by Sarah Rodman, executive editor of Entertainment Weekly.

5 P.M.: “What We Do in the Shadows“