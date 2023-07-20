San Diego Comic-Con is taking the pop culture world by storm once again this weekend. While the big news surrounding the convention this year has been the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes causing major studios to readjust their plans and cancel panels at SDCC, that’s not ruining the party in San Diego. The first major announcement coming out of convention is that the first ever Comic-Con: The Cruise is hitting the high seas in 2025.

SDCC, their parent company, and Entertainment Cruise Productions are teaming up for this one-of-a-kind event. The cruise is from February 5 to February 9, 2025, and will take fans from Tampa, Florida to the Mexican island of Cozumel on the Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas. When talking about the new experience spokesperson for SDCC David Glanzer said, “With a stellar reputation for producing fan events on the ocean, we are excited that Entertainment Cruise Productions has developed Comic-Con: The Cruise to be a truly new kind of adventure.The team at ECP shares our passion for transformational events and innovative programming, and we are excited they are building something so amazing.” Executive director of Entertainment Cruise Productions Greg Laibach would add to that saying, “Comic-Con is unrivaled in creating a community that brings people together for experiences you can’t find anywhere else. It’s what we love to do, and we have designed Comic-Con: The Cruise to be a one-of-a-kind ultimate fan adventure.”

Comic-Con on the Water

Just like a normal convention, fans will be able to interact with the actors, celebrities, and comic creators along with participating in a ton of special events and activities planned for the four-day voyage. This is literally just a comic con on the water with photo ops, autograph signings, panels, and vendors at every corner. However, that’s always the best part of any convention. These types of events are some of the best places for people to bond over the shared love of movies, comics, and obscure fandoms that you rarely see in the mainstream pop culture landscape. It’s also a great spot for people hunting for rare merchandise that has been sold out for months online or in stores like Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams Funko Pop from the hit Netflix series. That being said, this particular convention will have all the best parts of the cruise as well. This includes a pool, rock climbing wall, a spa, and over a dozen restaurants and bars. There’s even a Vegas-style casino if you don't spend all your money buying countless collectibles.

How Much Will Comic-Con: The Cruise Cost?

The cabin rate per guest starts at $990. That covers everything from performances, interviews, parties, events, and meals. You can find more information at Comic-Con: The Cruise’s website. With SDCC about to start on Thursday, July 20, stay tuned for more exciting announcements and reveals to come throughout the weekend.