It's a great time to be not just a superhero fan, but a fan of Charlie Cox's Daredevil. With Daredevil: Born Again making its way to Disney+, everyone is certainly on a Daredevil high. Some have resorted to rewatching Daredevil to get their fix, but for those who don't have the time or already rewatched it before watching Daredevil: Born Again, there are plenty of comic book runs to read that they will adore.

Having been introduced all the way back in the 60s in Daredevil #1 (1964), fans looking to get into the character have about 61 years of stories to jump into to enjoy if they're hopping on the Daredevil train. Luckily for them, he's actually had some of the best Marvel Comics runs of a book there are since his introduction.