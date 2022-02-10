There’s no doubt that the comic book adaptation is the most prominent genre in film right now. From Spider-Man: No Way Home shattering box office records to the anticipation for upcoming films such as The Batman and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the world of capes and cowls continues to be a gold mine of inspiration for studios and filmmakers.

However, the relationship doesn’t stop there. Many filmmakers have often dipped their toe into the world of writing comic books, whether it’s a run on a beloved character or crafting a bold new story with an independent publisher. Here are seven filmmakers who dove into the world of comics and delivered stories that resonated just as much as their tales on the silver screen.

RELATED: 'The Flash' Movie Prequel Comic Announced at DC

Kevin Smith - Daredevil: Guardian Devil

Image via Marvel Comics

Kevin Smith waves his geek flag to this day. Who can forget the scene in his sophomore feature Mallrats of Brodie Bruce (Jason Lee) gets into raunchy discussions about whether Superman can have sex or if the Thing is anatomically correct – the latter being a question he asks the late, great Stan Lee? That passion translated well into Daredevil: Guardian Devil, which Smith scripted along with Joe Quesada and Jimmy Palmiotti.

Guardian Devil put Matt Murdock through the wringer by having him face off Mysterio, resulting in the love of his life Karen Page dying at the hands of his arch-enemy Bullseye. Quesada has called Guardian Devil one of the stories that put Marvel back on track after it filed for bankruptcy in the late 90s, and elements of the storyline have influenced both Ben Affleck and Charlie Cox’s performances as The Man Without Fear. Smith would take a similar approach to other characters, including a Green Arrow run at DC and most recently Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

John Ridley - The American Way

Image via Vertigo

John Ridley’s career as a writer/director spans multiple mediums, from film (including the award-winning 12 Years A Slave) to television (American Crime). Some of his best work comes in from comedy, particularly the comics miniseries The American Way which features artwork from Georges Jeanty. First published through DC’s Wildstorm imprint, The American Way centers on a conspiracy surrounding the superhero team known as the Civil Defense Corps — who, in reality, are paid actors.

The American Way uses the superhero genre to tackle issues of race, particularly with its setting taking place during the height of the Civil Rights Movement and the character of The New American. The New American was a Black man named Jason Fisher who underwent surgery to gain superhuman strength and invincibility, but he could still feel pain-resulting in a twisted take on Marvel’s Luke Cage. Ridley currently writes I Am Batman for DC, which features Lucius Fox’s son Jace taking up the mantle of The Dark Knight, and Black Panther for Marvel-continuing his trend of addressing race in the world of superheroes.

J. Michael Straczynski - Rising Stars

Image via Top Cow

Like Ridley, J. Michael Straczynski’s writing career spans a multitude of genres and characters. From co-creating She-Ra: Princess of Power and serving as a story editor on The Real Ghostbusters to the short-lived Netflix series Sense8 and the sci-fi epic Babylon 5, there’s seemingly no story he can’t tackle. The same holds true for comics – especially his debut series Rising Stars.

Published through Top Cow Productions under Straczynski’s Joe Comics imprint and featuring a multitude of artists including Ken Cha, Rising Stars features one of the most high-concept pitches in comic book history: a meteor strikes a small town, empowering 113 children. Known as “Specials,” these beings are monitored by the government and try to live a normal life. When one of the Specials is murdered, the others race to solve the mystery, leading to various conflicts and revelations.

Rising Stars would contain a number of themes that run through Straczynski’s work: chief among them is the nature of power, and how it changes those who use it. That theme would not only show up in Sense8, but more recently in The Resistance and Telepaths – two series Straczynski penned under AWA Comics. It even filters through his more popular work including his runs on Amazing Spider-Man and Thor (Straczynski even developed the screen story for the first Thor film and cameos as a man who attempts to lift Thor’s hammer Mjlonir when it lands in New Mexico.)

Reginald Hudlin - Black Panther

Image via Marvel Comics

In recent years, Black Panther has been written by a number of Black writers, who have fleshed out the mythology surrounding the King of Wakanda. Among them is Reginald Hudlin, best known for directing iconic Black films including the Eddie Murphy-led-Boomerang. Hudlin has also served as an executive producer for film and TV including The Boondocks and Django Unchained.

Hudlin’s run on Black Panther is responsible for introducing T’Challa’s sister Shuri into Marvel comics canon and even saw the Panther marrying the X-Men’s weather-controlling Storm. He is also responsible for revitalizing the Milestone line of comics for DC, which includes a new series for the electromagnetic-manipulating Static.

J.J. Abrams - Spider-Man: Bloodline

Image via Marvel Comics

Reactions to J.J. Abrams’s filmography tend to run in one of two directions. On the one hand, he’s best-known for reinvigorating film franchises like Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Trek, and Mission: Impossible III. On the other hand, both Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Star Trek Into Darkness have received a less than warm reception. Prior to The Rise of Skywalker’s release, Abrams co-wrote the Spider-Man: Bloodline miniseries alongside his son Henry, with Sara Pichelli (co-creator of Miles Morales) handling art duties.

Bloodline contains both the highs and lows of Abrams’ work: much like The Force Awakens, it features a passing of the torch as Peter Parker’s son Ben inherits his spider-powers and a new foe in the form of the grotesque Cadaverous. However, Peter and Ben’s characterization leaves a lot to be desired and Cadaverous is no Green Goblin or Venom. Not helping matters was a sporadic release schedule, which led to the series being released over the course of a year instead of a few months.

David S. Goyer - JSA

Image via DC Comics

There's probably no writer more prolific in the realm of comic book blockbusters than David S. Goyer. Goyer's credits run from Batman Begins, which kicked off Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy, and all three Blade films. Goyer's DC work isn't limited to the silver screen, as he served as the co-writer for JSA alongside Geoff Johns and James Robinson.

Goyer and Johns used JSA to give the classic DC superhero team known as the Justice Society of America a new update. In addition to stalwarts like Wildcat, Doctor Fate, and Mister Terrific, the team would grow to include younger heroes such as Stargirl and Cyclone. Johns and Goyer would even co-write the graphic novel JSA/JLA: Virtue and Vice, which featured the Justice Society and Justice League battling the Seven Deadly Sins of man. Elements of Goyer's run on JSA have influenced the Stargirl series on the CW and the upcoming Black Adam film, as both feature the Justice Society in a major capacity.

Kevin Grievoux - Adam: Legend of the Blue Marvel

Image via Marvel

In the pantheon of vampire movies, Underworld stands out-both for its meticulous mythology and the love story at its center. Part of this is thanks to Kevin Grievoux, who co-produced and created the concept for the film based on his experience with dating. Grievoux would also use his own life as an inspiration to co-create the superhero known as Blue Marvel, who starred in his own miniseries Adam: Legend of the Blue Marvel.

Written by Grievoux and illustrated by Mat Broome, Legend of the Blue Marvel introduces Adam Brashear – best known as the energy manipulating Blue Marvel – to the heroes of the Marvel Universe. Grievoux had created the concept of Blue Marvel as a child and revealed that Brashear had operated during the 1960s but was forced to go into hiding after it was revealed that he was a Black man. Blue Marvel has appeared in other Marvel comic series, most notably The Ultimates. And with Black Panther and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier proving that Marvel Studios can center stories on Black heroes, perhaps there’s a place for Brashear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

'Batman: Caped Crusader' Animated Show Taps Comics Creator Ed Brubaker as Head Writer The upcoming series will also have a 10-episode first season.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email