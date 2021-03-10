With director Craig Brewer’s Coming 2 America now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, I recently had the chance to speak with Bella Murphy and Akiley Love about the long-awaited sequel. During the interview, they each talked about getting to be part of the sequel, when they first saw Coming to America, what it was like working with costume designer Ruth Carter, what they each took home from set, what might surprise people about the making of the film, and more.

In the sequel, Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem is living a happy life in Zamunda with his Coming to America sweetheart, Lisa (Shari Headley), and his three daughters. But when he finds out that he might have a son he didn’t know about living in New York City (Jermaine Fowler), and that only a male heir can take over the Zamundan throne, Akeem and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) set off on a journey to America to discover the truth. The sequel also stars James Earl Jones, Wesley Snipes, Garcelle Beauvais, KiKi Layne, Teyana Taylor, John Amos, Leslie Jones, Vanessa Bell Calloway, and Louie Anderson.

Check out what Murphy and Love had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis.

Bella Murphy and Akiley Love:

What TV series would they like to guest star on?

What movie have they seen the most?

When did they first get to see Coming to America?

What would surprise people about the making of Coming 2 America?

Did they ever go to set on a day they weren’t filming to watch something?

What is a day they will always remember from filming the sequel?

What was it like working with costume designer Ruth Carter and did they take home anything from set?

