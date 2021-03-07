Plus what it was like watching Three 6 Mafia win an Oscar for 'Hustle and Flow.'

With Coming 2 America now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, I recently spoke with Craig Brewer about directing the long-awaited sequel. During the interview, he talked about how they decided on the PG-13 rating, Easter eggs, if he had a longer cut, deleted scenes, if Soul Glo was ever going to be a bigger part of the sequel, the way Eddie Murphy asked him to direct the sequel, and a lot more. In addition, he talked about what it was like watching Three 6 Mafia win an Oscar for Hustle and Flow and shares a fantastic story about going to Prince’s Oscar party that night.

In the Coming to America sequel, Murphy’s Prince Akeem is living a happy life in Zamunda with his Coming to America sweetheart, Lisa (Shari Headley), and his three daughters. But when he finds out that he might have a son he didn’t know about living in New York City (Jermaine Fowler), and that only a male heir can take over the Zamundan throne, Akeem and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) set off on a journey to America to discover the truth. The sequel also stars James Earl Jones, Wesley Snipes, Garcelle Beauvais, KiKi Layne, Teyana Taylor, John Amos, Leslie Jones, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Louie Anderson.

Check out what Craig Brewer to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about

What TV series would he like to guest direct?

What was it like watching Three 6 Mafia win an Oscar for Hustle and Flow and what kind of party happened after the show?

Shares what it was like going to Prince’s house for his Oscar party.

Did he have a lot of meetings after the success of Dolemite is My Name?

Shares a story about watching an early cut of Dolemite with the Empire writers and John Singleton and then Murphy and Hall showed up. It was that night Murphy asked him to direct Coming 2 America.

How did they decide on the PG-13 rating?

The Easter eggs in the movie including a nod to Trading Places…

Did he have a longer cut and a lot of deleted scenes?

Was Soul Glo ever going to be a bigger part of the sequel?

