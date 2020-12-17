It feels like we’ve been talking about Coming 2 America for forever now. It seems to be one of those long-awaited sequels that is always on the verge of being released but never quite does (and certainly the pandemic and Paramount’s seeming unwillingness to actually release any of its movies didn’t help). But now we have a firm release date for the sequel (March 5, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video), which reunites Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Louie Anderson. And what’s more, we’ve got actual photos from the movie too. It’s all happening.

The sequel sees Prince Akeem (Murphy) and Semmi (Hall) traveling back to America to reconnect with the son Akeem never knew he had (Jermaine Fowler). New cast members include Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes, and Rick Ross (who let the production use his Atlanta mega-mansion as a set). Stepping in for director John Landis is Murphy’s Dolemite Is My Name collaborator Craig Brewer. And as you can see from the photos below, Murphy will be inhabiting some of the other characters he created for the original movie as well. Coming 2 America can’t come soon enough. Is it too soon to ask about Beverly Hills Cop IV?

Image via Amazon Studios

Image via Amazon Studios

Image via Amazon Studios

Image via Amazon Studios

Image via Amazon Studios

Image via Amazon Studios

Image via Amazon Studios

Share Share Tweet Email

Exclusive ‘Fear of Rain’ Trailer Teases Psychological Horror, Leaves You Questioning Reality The film arrives on VOD early next year.