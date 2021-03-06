Plus they reveal what they “borrowed” from set and what it was like working with costume designer Ruth Carter.

With director Craig Brewer’s Coming 2 America now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, I recently had the chance to speak with Jermaine Fowler and Nomzamo Mbatha about the long-awaited sequel. During the interview, they each talked about what the first Coming to America means to them, what the first few days of filing were like, what they “borrowed” from set, why they loved working with costume designer Ruth Carter, and more. In addition, they revealed what TV series they’d like to guest star on and what movie they’ve seen the most.

In the sequel, Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem is living a happy life in Zamunda with his Coming to America sweetheart, Lisa (Shari Headley), and his three daughters. But when he finds out that he might have a son he didn’t know about living in New York City (Fowler), and that only a male heir can take over the Zamundan throne, Akeem and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) set off on a journey to America to discover the truth. The sequel also stars James Earl Jones, Wesley Snipes, Garcelle Beauvais, KiKi Layne, Teyana Taylor, John Amos, Leslie Jones, Vanessa Bell Calloway, and Louie Anderson.

Check out what Jermaine Fowler and Nomzamo Mbatha to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

RELATED: 'Coming 2 America' Trailer Teases the Return of Eddie Murphy & Arsenio Hall

Image via Amazon

Jermaine Fowler and Nomzamo Mbatha:

What TV series would they like to guest star on?

What movie have then seen the most?

Since so many people wanted to be in Coming 2 America, I jokingly ask what they paid to be in the movie.

What does the first film mean to them and when did they first see it?

What were the first few days of filming like?

What did they take home from set?

What was it like working with Ruth Carter

KEEP READING: Eddie Murphy on Why He Loves ‘Ridiculousness’ and What the First ‘Coming to America’ Means to Him

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Witcher' Timeline Explained, From the Elder Races to the White Frost The Conjunction of the Spheres was neither the beginning nor the end...