Amazon has released a new batch of images from its upcoming Eddie Murphy comedy Coming 2 America, which will debut on Prime Video on March 5.

Whereas yesterday's images focused on the sequel's returning cast, the latest crop introduces new cast members such as KiKi Layne, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, Wesley Snipes, Teyana Taylor and Jermaine Fowler, the latter of whom plays Murphy's long-lost son and thus, the proper heir to his new throne.

Craig Brewer (Dolemite Is My Name) directed the sequel, which follows newly-crowned King Akeem (Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) as they embark on a new adventure that takes them around the world, from the great African nation of Zamunda to the borough of Queens, New York -- where it all began.

The sequel brings back James Earl Jones (King Jaffe Joffer), Shari Headley (Queen Lisa), John Amos (Cleo McDowell) and Louie Anderson (Maurice), as well as the motley barbershop crew. The ensemble also includes Murphy's 18-year-old daughter Bella Murphy, who makes her feature acting debut here.

Coming 2 America was made by Paramount Pictures in association with New Republic Pictures, and Brewer directed from a script by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield. Blaustein, Sheffield and Justin Kanew have story credits on the sequel, which is based on characters created by Eddie Murphy, who also produced under his eponymous banner alongside Kevin Misher of Misher Films. The film was executive produced by Brian Oliver, Bradley Fischer, Valerii An, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, Michele Imperato Stabile, Andy Berman and Barris.

Coming to America grossed nearly $290 million worldwide, but it was released way back in 1988, so the sequel will have to remind audiences what they loved about the original, while introducing these beloved characters to a new generation. Amazon will release Coming 2 America on March 5, and given where Murphy ranks on the list of the 30 highest-grossing actors of all time, the streamer is surely hoping he'll drive new subscribers to Prime Video.

