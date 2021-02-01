A new poster for Coming 2 America, the sequel to 1988's Coming to America, has arrived courtesy of Amazon Studios. This new poster not only features the movie's star, Eddie Murphy, but reminds us of all the major cast and characters joining the sequel. With Coming 2 America set to hit Amazon Prime Video in March, we've been getting plenty of eye-popping looks at the highly anticipated comedy sequel. Recently, we were treated to the first teaser trailer for Coming 2 America, which showed audiences the reason Zamunda's Prince Akeem (Murphy) has to go back to New York City more than 30 years after he first visited the Big Apple.

The newest poster for Coming 2 America spotlights Prince Akeem but also makes room to showcase the supremely star-studded cast. As you look around, you'll see Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley, James Earl Jones, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, KiKi Layne, Jermaine Fowler, and Teyana Taylor. All of the actors are in character, naturally, and they're even wearing their gorgeous costumes made by Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter. The poster leaves you with the impression that Coming 2 America will focus even more on the collision of two worlds — Zamunda and New York City — and the ensuing culture clash. Of course, it will no doubt be a fun clash if it involves Murphy and Hall as our main duo.

And just to refresh your memory, the official synopsis for Coming 2 America reads,

"Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began."

Coming 2 America will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 5. Check out the colorful new poster below. For more, check out the stunning new teaser for Barry Jenkins' Amazon limited series The Underground Railroad.

