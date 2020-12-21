Amazon Studios has released the official poster for Coming 2 America, the upcoming sequel to 1988's Coming to America. Both Coming 2 America and the 2020 sequel star Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Garcelle Beauvais, James Earl Jones, John Amos, Shari Headley, Louis Anderson, and Vanessa Bell Calloway. Coming 2 America is directed by Craig Brewer, who directed Murphy in Coming to America and, most recently, the acclaimed Netflix movie Dolemite Is My Name.

The official poster for Coming 2 America arrives just a few days after the first images from the sequel were revealed. After getting a good gander and Murphy, Hall, and the all-star cast assembled for this new movie, we have a fun poster to check out. The poster teases King Akeem's (Murphy) return to New York City after more than 30 years away. Akeem, now the king of the fictional and very prosperous African nation of Zamunda, must return to New York City in search of the son he never knew he had, Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler, Sorry to Bother You). The poster shows a close-up of Akeem as he drives into New York City with his window rolled down, breathing in the dang, musty air of the U.S. city he last visited back when Ronald Reagan was president.

In addition to Fowler, newcomers to the Coming 2 America team include Wesley Snipes, Teyana Taylor, KiKi Layne, Tracy Morgan, and Leslie Jones. The teaser trailer for Coming 2 America is expected to premiere later this week. Earlier this year, we learned Amazon acquired Coming 2 America from Paramount Pictures. This meant the Coming to America sequel was skipping theaters and set for streaming release. Initially, that release was set for December 2020 before ultimately getting pushed to early March 2021.

Coming 2 America arrives on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. Check out the official poster for the Eddie Murphy sequel below. For more, check out all of the new images from Coming 2 America.

Share Share Tweet Email

'SNL': Colin Jost Unwittingly Mocks His Wife, Scarlett Johansson, on "Weekend Update" Oh boy.