Amazon has released a super snazzy new trailer for Coming 2 America, the highly anticipated sequel to 1988's Coming to America. The comedy sequel stars Eddie Murphy as King Akeem, the ruler of Zamunda, and Arsenio Hall as Semmi, his best friend and advisor. Murphy and Hall lead an all-star cast in the comedy sequel directed by Craig Brewer, written by Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield and Kenya Barris, and based on characters created by Murphy.

We get a sneak peek at some of those characters in the new Super Bowl spot for Coming 2 America. For this latest look, we see how Akeem and Semmi will "bring Queens to Zamunda." You see, this time around, the royal duo must travel back to New York City so that Akeem can find his son, Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler), the heir to the throne. The only catch is that it means bringing him, his mom (Leslie Jones), and his mom's brother (Tracey Morgan) all the way to Zamunda for a modern family reunion. Some of the highlights of the new Coming 2 America trailer includes Murphy looking mighty stoked to meet Lavelle, Lavelle getting used to what could be his new life in Zamunda, and a very solid Wakanda joke. Additional Coming 2 America cast includes James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, KiKi Layne, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, John Amos, and Louie Anderson.

Coming 2 America premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 5. Check out the new Super Bowl spot for the Eddie Murphy movie below. For more, check out the trailers for Raya and the Last Dragon and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Here's the official synopsis for Coming 2 America:

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

