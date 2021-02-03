Amazon has released the official trailer for Coming 2 America. This is the longest look we've had at Coming 2 America, which sees Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reprise numerous original characters originally featured in 1988's Coming to America. Previous to the release of this new trailer, fans were treated to two different posters teasing the return of Coming to America protagonist Prince Akeem (Murphy) as well as the A-list cast and a teaser trailer.

Coming 2 America, the sequel to Coming to America, teases a similar story to its predecessor with some new twists. Now, after all these years, King Akeem has not only taken over as the new ruler of Zamunda, but has built a life with his Coming to America sweetheart, Lisa (Shari Headley), and had three daughters. But when he is alerted to the fact that he has an heir living in New York City (Jermaine Fowler) and that only a male heir can take over the Zamundan throne, Akeem is compelled to go find his long-lost son. Akeem ropes in his longtime friend and advisor, Semmi (Hall), for a return trip to the Big Apple so the pair can track Akeem's son down. Akeem and Semmi will be running into plenty of old friends they made during their first trip to New York City more than 30 years ago and will be crossing paths with some new, colorful characters, too.

Craig Brewer directs Coming 2 America, which is based on characters created by Murphy. Murphy serves as a producer on Coming 2 America alongside Kevin Misher. Coming 2 America was written by Barry W. Blaustein & David Sheffield, and Kenya Barris. In addition to Murphy, Hall, Headley, and Fowler, Coming 2 America stars James Earl Jones, Wesley Snipes, Garcelle Beauvais, KiKi Layne, Teyana Taylor, John Amos, Leslie Jones, Vanessa Bell Calloway, and Louie Anderson.

Coming 2 America premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 5. Watch the official trailer below. For more, find out what's coming to Amazon Prime Video in February.

Here's the official synopsis and poster for Coming 2 America.

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

