Make way for King Akeem! Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer Coming 2 America, the sequel to 1988's Coming to America. The first trailer for the Coming 2 America sequel arrives on the heels of some exciting sneak peek images from the new movie. Last week, we were treated to new images of Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall as Zamundan BFFs Akeem and Semmi as well as the starry cast that surrounds them. Then, on Monday, we got a look at the official poster for the movie, too.

Coming to America takes audiences from the prosperous and affluent African nation of Zamunda (which is, unfortunately, fictional) to the mean streets of Queens, New York City, New York. The first movie follows Akeem (Murphy), the prince of Zamunda who hopes to skirt an arranged marriage by finding his true love in the U.S. of A. Akeem's trusted advisor, Semmi (Hall), goes along with Akeem on his mission to find a wife of his own choosing. Now, more than 30 years later, Coming 2 America brings back Akeem, now the King of Zamunda. This time around, Akeem must return to Queens so he can find his long-lost son, Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler).

Make no mistake: Coming 2 America is going to be a sequel with style. There's a lot to focus on in the teaser trailer for this movie, but one of the most eye-catching elements are the incredible costumes from Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter. What this teaser trailer also makes very clear is this sequel will primarily serve as a showcase for Murphy and Hall as shapeshifting comedians, reprising favorite side characters from Coming to America while also playing Akeem and Semmi. Generally, Coming 2 America looks like a ton of fun. Maybe it's the trailer's expert use of the Mark Ronson/Mystikal jam "Feel Right" or the thrill of seeing all this comedic star power packed into a single movie but you know what? I'm officially ready for Coming 2 America.

The Coming to America sequel brings together a cast filled with familiar faces as well as new characters. In addition to Murphy and Hall, original cast members James Earl Jones, Garcelle Beauvais, Louis Anderson, Shari Headley, John Amos, and Vanessa Bell Calloway will be back. Joining Fowler in the cast of newcomers is KiKi Layne, Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Teyana Taylor, and Leslie Jones.

Coming 2 America premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021. Watch the official trailer below. For more, find out what's coming to Prime Video throughout December.

Here's the official synopsis for Coming 2 America:

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

