As the four Coming From America families wrapped up their experiment, the reality show proved to be a bigger sensational hit than expected. Over the years, reality TV has focused on dramatic relationships and love stories. Additionally, many series tend to lean heavily toward one angle over another. For example, shows like 90 Day Fiancé focused more on relationships and glossed over the more interesting aspects of cultural integration and visa applications.

While that often creates entertaining television, it also leads to drama and showcases toxic relationships. However, Coming From America came from a different angle. While the series did include some martial drama, the series took a more wholesome approach. The series also integrated more storylines that made the series seem more inclusive and well-rounded. Although the show might lack the traditional amount of drama that most series have, the show proved to be much larger than reality TV.

'Coming From America' Is Family-Friendly

One major quality that distinguishes Coming From America from many other reality shows is the family-friendly aspect. Some reality shows like 90 Day Fiancé or even Love Is Blind are not always family-friendly. From talks about sex and STDs to toxic relationships and explosive arguments, not every storyline on reality TV is good for the whole family. However, Coming From America doesn't have that issue. Unlike some popular series, Coming From America was more family-oriented.

Since most of the families are established, talks about dating, sex lives, and other age-appropriate conversations are limited. All families have children and most of them are on the younger side. As a result, families are more conscientious about how they act and treat one another. Overall, this series represents more wholesome fun than focusing on riotous relationships, like 90 Day Fiancé. This small, but noticeable shift in content makes the series feel good overall. It's not a series that gets the viewers hyped or upset but rather showcases life in a way reality viewers haven't seen before.

'Coming From America' Is Full of Surprises and Twists

Sometimes family-friendly can be synonymous with boring, especially when it comes to reality TV. However, despite strong familial elements, the show is far from boring. In fact, the series was still full of surprises and twists while still being educational and entertaining. This reality show leaned more towards a docuseries as the show focused more on the families’ living experience. Unfortunately, though, the experiments didn't pan out the way the families intended, especially since the Coming From America families discovered that the cost of living wasn't much better in Africa. The single mom of four, Julia Jovone-Davis, didn't find her prince charming; the Kelly family only had one comedy show in Africa.

Even though their plans fell through, all the families surprised viewers as they all decided to extend their stay in Africa. By the end of her stay, Julia was ready to buy property for her business. Elaine from the Smiley family got a job, and they extended their stay for another two years. The Kelly family decided to return to America to complete a few tours which would help them support themselves in Africa once they returned, and the Joneses family also extended their stay and opened a bed-and-breakfast in Africa. Additionally, there was a lot of comedy in the series, and even though it was family-friendly, there were still enough innuendos and hidden jokes to keep the older viewers satisfied and entertained.

Overall, Coming From America sets itself apart from similar reality shows. The series sort of piggybacked off 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and the show has a lot of familiar aspects to it. However, the show took the premise to the next level by taking a more educational and family-oriented stance. For viewers interested in international reality series, but tired of toxic and tumultuous storylines, this series is a great wholesome reality show to binge-watch.

Coming From America airs Thursdays on Max in the U.S.

Coming From America Release Date September 5, 2024 Main Genre Reality

