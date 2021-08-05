"You know, later on, when you're looking back at this occasion, right there's gonna be the moment you wished you'd done something."

So says Daniel Gillies in the terrifying trailer for Coming Home in the Dark, which is sure to be one of the most f**ked-up films of the year. This highly effective thriller from director James Ashcroft premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, where it left critics both impressed and disturbed. And that's not hyperbole on my part.

When PR firms send out trailers, they often include quotes from critics in an effort to entice reporters like me to pay attention to whatever film it is they are promoting. The publicist for Coming Home in the Dark highlighted these three:

"A rivetingly nasty ride and an assured debut from a promising new director."

- David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter

"I was so shocked I literally fell off my seat, stumbling back and staring mouth agape at the screen."

- Kristy Puchko, Pajiba

"A career-changer for star Daniel Gillies..."

- Guy Lodge, Variety

coming-home-in-the-dark-social
Image via Dark Sky Films

RELATED: The 25 Best Thrillers of the 21st Century (So Far)

All three of these reactions are spot-on. Ashcroft should be on director lists at every major studio, and if I was an executive, I'd hire him in a heartbeat, as he does an incredible job milking the tension and suspense here. Gillies is best known for his work on The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, though he's always been the guy from Captivity to me. No longer. His chilling performance is all but unforgettable here, and I hope it leads to more mainstream work for him because he could make a meal out of Baron Zemo-type parts in the MCU. And yet Puchko's response is what resonated most with me, as this movie truly did put my jaw on the floor. I was legitimately shocked when this movie goes where it goes, and I don't think you can ask much more of a thriller.

The less said about the plot the better, but Coming Home in the Dark is basically about a family whose idyllic outing at an isolated coastline descends into terror when they unexpectedly come across a pair of murderous drifters​ -- ​the enigmatic psychopath Mandrake (Gillies) and his hulking accomplice Tubs​ -- who thrust them into a ​nightmare road trip. At first, it seems to be a random encounter​, but as the night drags​​ on​,​ they realize that their nightmare ​was set in motion 20 years earlier, and as they approach their mysterious final destination​, ​Mandrake reveals the horrible secret driving his terrifying actions​.​

Erik Thomson, Miriama McDowell, Matthias Luafutu co-star in Coming Home in the Dark, which Ashcroft co-wrote with Eli Kent, based on Owen Marshall's short story of the same name. Dark Sky Films will release the twisted thriller on Oct. 1 in select theaters and on VOD, so watch the trailer below -- just know that this movie doesn't mess around. Don't say I didn't warn you...

coming-home-in-the-dark-poster-image

KEEP READING: 'Violation' Trailer: Director Madeleine Sims-Fewer Is Mad as Hell and Out for Revenge

south-park-vaccination-special-logo-social
Trey Parker and Matt Stone to Make 14 'South Park' Movies for Paramount+ in $900 Million Megadeal

Both the creators and the animated series are making TV history.

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Jeff Sneider (1839 Articles Published)

Jeff Sneider is the Senior Film Reporter at Collider, where he breaks film and television news and curates the Up-and-Comer of the Month column in addition to hosting The Sneider Cut podcast and the awards-themed series For Your Consideration with Scott Mantz and Perri Nemiroff. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Jeff started his career at Ain't It Cool News before moving to Los Angeles to write for Variety and later, TheWrap and Mashable. Jeff also served as Editor in Chief of The Tracking Board and has contributed to MTV Movies Blog, Hollywood Life magazine, Washington Square News and the Colorado Springs Independent. His Oscar picks have appeared on the LA Times' Envelope site, and he agrees with screenwriter William Goldman who famously said of Hollywood, "nobody knows anything." Jeff hails from Needham, Massachusetts and has never eaten a salad. He can be found on Twitter, Instagram, Cameo and Blogspot by searching his nom de plume @TheInSneider.

More From Jeff Sneider