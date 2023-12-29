As you'd expect, coming-of-age movies are all about growing up, with the best ones tending to take an honest look at all that process entails: the good, the bad, and the (potentially) ugly. Going from a child to a teenager to an adult always comes with its awkward moments, and coming-of-age stories can reflect those moments in one of two main ways. These movies can go for drama, and make things emotional and unnervingly relatable, or they can play things for laughs.

Finding humor in difficult scenarios can be cathartic, and it's perhaps easier to do for adult filmmakers looking back at where they've come from and how they've grown. Some of the following coming-of-age comedies do combine the laughs with heavier moments, but significantly, all manage to be very funny in parts. These particularly noteworthy comedy/dramedy coming-of-age movies are ranked below, starting with the good and ending with the great.

10 'Boy' (2010)

Director: Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi's a filmmaker whose works always function as comedies or dramedies, though the films he made earlier in his career tend to be smaller and perhaps more intimate; arguably a little more serious, too. Boy is one of these, and it's a quiet yet powerful film that feels personal and authentic, focusing on a young boy (known literally as Boy) growing up in the 1980s, and the strained relationship he has with his father, who was estranged but has recently re-entered his life.

Dramedies about growing up are found in Waititi's later films, too, like 2016's Hunt for the Wilderpeople and the 2019 war dramedy Jojo Rabbit, but Boy is perhaps the most emotionally resonant. It doesn't stray too far genre-wise from being a coming-of-age dramedy, and even if it's not based completely on Waititi's own experiences, the fact there are some autobiographical elements ultimately works in the film's favor.

9 'But I’m a Cheerleader' (1999)

Director: Jamie Babbit

But I'm a Cheerleader feels ahead of its time, making it understandable why it's become something of a cult classic. It's set at a school that aims to redirect students' sexuality, focusing on a young girl who's causing concern to her conservative parents because they think she might be a lesbian. It does sound like it could be the set-up to a drama, but But I'm a Cheerleader manages to have a great deal of fun with this premise while being empathetic to its characters.

It's ultimately about finding and then being yourself, working as a strong and positive romantic comedy at the same time. It handles serious themes well, and balances the heavier stuff with the comedy in a way that couldn't have been easy to pull off so seamlessly. It's understandably one of the most well-regarded LGBT-themed coming-of-age movies of all time, and has more than earned the fanbase it's built up over the past 20+ years.

8 'Moonrise Kingdom' (2012)

Director: Wes Anderson

Though it might not be the most Wes Anderson-y of Wes Anderson films, Moonrise Kingdom does still have plenty of the filmmaker's trademarks throughout. It's set on a small island and follows two 12-year-olds who fall in love and decide to run away together, venturing out into the wild on their own. Though they prove quite capable of doing this, it does alarm various adults, all of whom band together and decide to go search for the two youths.

Like most Wes Anderson movies, Moonrise Kingdom is assembled rather beautifully and mixes quirky humor with more heartfelt moments together very well. Even if it's not the filmmaker's best coming-of-age movie (more on that in a bit), it's still extremely well-made and compelling overall, and stands as one of those great movies about childhood and growing up that viewers both young and old will be able to appreciate in equal measure.

7 'Frances Ha' (2012)

Director: Noah Baumbach

Before Greta Gerwig blew up as a filmmaker, she'd acted in (and written for) various movies, with one of the most notable being Frances Ha. Even though the narrative here focuses on a young adult, rather than a child or a teenager, it still very much feels like a coming-of-age movie. It centers on that awkward phase between one's college/post-high school years and the time at which they become a full-fledged adult, usually signified by things like marriage, full-time jobs, or anything else similarly daunting.

Gerwig's character and various others in Frances Ha might be going through tough times, but for the viewer, things definitely lean towards comedy more than drama. The characters are endearing, and the film still feels honest, but there are ample opportunities for fun to be made (usually gently) at their expense. Those who don't like uncomfortable or cringe comedy may not see the funny side of things here as often, but Frances Ha is a very good coming-of-age film regardless.

6 'Eighth Grade' (2018)

Director: Bo Burnham

Just about every coming-of-age movie needs to have some degree of honesty to it, no matter what, but Eighth Grade pushes things particularly hard in this regard. It centers on a young girl named Kayla during her final year of middle school, showcasing how she tries to fit in and build up confidence in her final week before high school officially commences, only to learn the hard way that such things are much easier said than done.

Eighth Grade was regrettably rated R, even though it's the kind of film that would likely inspire empathy in (or at the very least be relatable for) teenagers who are a similar age to the protagonist here. Still, those 17 and older will likely find Eighth Grade to be a film capable of bringing back some repressed memories; likely more bad than good. It's an uncomfortable and brutally honest film, getting quite serious in parts as a result, but such qualities are admirable, and work to Eighth Grade's benefit.

5 'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

Director: Richard Linklater

Even if it's a coming-of-age movie, Dazed and Confused doesn't exactly tell a strict coming-of-age story, seeing as this film's not really about the story. Dazed and Confused has a premise and some entertaining/endearing characters, and that's about all it ends up needing. It follows various teenagers and what they do immediately after the final school day of the year, with events playing out over one afternoon and night, and then concluding in the early hours of the following morning.

The approach works exceptionally well, because Dazed and Confused is able to be both very funny and remarkably nostalgic. It feels like it captures a very specific feeling that one only gets when they're in their teenage years, or perhaps straight out of high school. Watching it as an adult can be bittersweet, but Dazed and Confused does make apparent, through its characters pondering their futures, that part of the excitement those in their teenage years feel is the anticipation of what could come next, once one has actually come of age.

4 'Lady Bird' (2017)

Director: Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig wrote Lady Bird's fantastic screenplay, and also made her solo directorial debut for this film which, like Boy, potentially had some autobiographical elements in it. The film follows a young woman preparing for her post-schooling life in college in the early 2000s, and given Gerwig herself was of college age around this time, it's not unreasonable to assume she drew on parts of her past while making the film.

Lady Bird sees its protagonist dealing with all the trials and tribulations that come with moving on from high school and the struggles of starting adulthood that immediately follow. It's about staying in touch with friends, trying and failing when it comes to relationships, and dealing with family members who have different expectations about your life than you might. It balances all these things well, and handles them in an empathetic way while blending comedy and drama perfectly throughout.

3 'Rushmore' (1998)

Director: Wes Anderson

Though Wes Anderson had a solid feature film debut with 1996's Bottle Rocket, Rushmore was where he really started to come into his own. Additionally, this was the first time he directed both Jason Schwartzman and Bill Murray in a film, and certainly wouldn't be the last, as far as either was concerned. The former plays a clever yet rather chaotic teenager whose life is further complicated when he develops romantic feelings for a teacher at his school.

As he'd later do with Moonrise Kingdom, Anderson is able to explore how young people view the world with remarkable insight and authenticity, as well as doing so within a movie that can be extremely funny. It was arguably the first great Wes Anderson movie, and still holds up very well to this day, handling what could be an uncomfortable and awkward premise with care and surprising emotion.

2 'Booksmart' (2019)

Director: Olivia Wilde

Booksmart takes a unique approach to the coming-of-age genre that makes it worthy of being ranked among the best. Plenty of coming-of-age movies focus on rebellious characters or those who don't fit the status quo, but the lead characters in Booksmart find themselves with the problem of being too much of the status quo. They're high achievers who realize they haven't done the things most other teenagers have, and so they set out to remedy this by partying hard and otherwise taking a walk together on the wild side before they graduate.

The resulting film certainly has heart, and does touch upon some serious things, though Booksmart is firmly a comedy, rather than a hybrid of comedy and drama. This makes it a blast to watch from start to finish, and the fact that it's all about cutting loose and having a good time means it's the kind of movie that's hard to watch without having a good time yourself.

1 'The Graduate' (1967)

Director: Mike Nichols

As far as coming-of-age movies go, things don't get much better than the decade-defining film that is The Graduate. It's a film that can be compared to Frances Ha, given the central character here has technically been an adult for a good few years, though he remains at a loss about what to do for the rest of his adult life. If quarter-life-crisis movies were to be thought of as a genre, then without a doubt, The Graduate is one of them; perhaps even the gold standard.

It's got everything, from general aimlessness to awkward romance to continual clashing with parents and other adults who've already worked out their standing in life. The Graduate is funny, sad, bleak, and honest, all in equal measure. Perhaps its more serious moments do bring the overall levity down somewhat, but when The Graduate wants to be uncomfortably humorous, it does an undeniably great job at that, making this an absolutely classic film.

