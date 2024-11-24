In film, coming-of-age stories are generally well appreciated, appealing to younger audiences looking for comfort and understanding and mature ones who wish to look back on their younger years. When combined with fantasy and imagination, these narratives result in some of the most magical tales that still resonate profoundly with audiences — particularly for their lessons on identity and courage through metaphors — while inviting them to their absorbing worldbuilding.

Whether readers are looking to watch a gripping, otherworldly narrative or simply want to reminisce about the importance of personal growth, giving these films a watch is worth considering. From Studio Ghibli to Marvel films, we look back at some of the best coming-of-age fantasy movies, ranking them by greatness.

10 'Bridge to Terabithia' (2007)

Director: Gábor Csupó

Based on Katherine Paterson's novel, Gábor Csupó's Bridge to Terabithia stars Josh Hutcherson and AnnaSophia Robb in memorable roles as they create the secret kingdom of Terabithia — a land of monsters, trolls, ogres, and giants. There, the two protagonists spend their free time ruling as a king and queen and fighting evil creatures.

Dealing with profound themes of grief and loss, Bridge to Terabithia is an entertaining blend of the coming-of-age and fantasy genre that sheds light on the universal experiences of childhood, highlighting how imagination can be used to cope with internal and personal struggles, with its titular land serving as a metaphor for emotional resilience and growth. Furthermore, the 2007 film features striking visuals and great performances that elevate it.

9 'The Chronicles of Narnia' Series (2005 - 2010)

Directors: Andrew Adamson, Michael Apted

Based on novels as well, this film series directed by Andrew Adamson and Michael Apted consists of three adaptations from C.S. Lewis' beloved fantasy books. The movie centers around the adventures of four siblings — Peter (William Moseley), Susan (Anna Popplewell), Edmund (Skandar Keynes), and Lucy (Georgie Henley) — after stumbling upon a magical wardrobe that leads to the magical realm of Narnia.

Although The Chronicles of Narnia arguably did not live up to its potential, the films still provide viewers with a great time in front of the screen, including how they handle essential coming-of-age themes such as growth, courage, and responsibility. The great performances from its talented cast and gripping narrative blended with its unforgettable fantasy world, help make it an unforgettable entry in the genre.

8 'Coraline' (2009)

Director: Henry Selick

Based on Neil Gaiman's book, this breathtaking Henry Selick film invites audiences to delve into a stunning Gothic tale about facing one's fears and growing up. The story centers around 11-year-old Coraline, who discovers a hidden door to a strangely idealized version of her life. However, to say in the fantasy, she must make a frighteningly real sacrifice.

This dark fantasy film features a relatable, strong-willed character that many may resonate with, especially in how she yearns for excitement and struggles to grow up, with her parent's lack of attention playing a harmful role in her upbringing. Coraline's timeless coming-of-age message, blended with its genuinely absorbing narrative, makes it a great watch for audiences of all ages, though it is a particularly great one for those coming-of-age, considering the poignant message it sends.

7 'Labyrinth' (1986)

Director: Jim Henson

Starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, Labyrinth is one of the most popular films to come out of the 1980s, with Bowie's unforgettable villain being a huge culprit. The adventure epic follows teenage Sarah, who journeys through a maze to save her baby brother from the Goblin King.

It is evident that Sarah is navigating the transition from childhood to adulthood in this beautiful dark fantasy tale, with her fantastical journey mirroring her emotional growth and the labyrinth serving as a metaphorical representation of the challenges she faces — this allows her character to learn important lessons, such as how to take responsibility and make challenging decisions. Despite its lack of critical acclaim, Labyrinth endures as a fan-favorite cult classic even today, and part of that has to do with its entertaining but moving narrative.

6 'The NeverEnding Story' (1986)

Director: Wolfgang Petersen

Another standout fantasy from the 1980s has got to be Wolfgang Petersen's The NeverEnding Story, a highly referenced film to this day. The adventure epic centers around a troubled boy (Barret Oliver) who dives into a wondrous fantasy world through the pages of a mysterious book.

The NeverEnding Story is a dual coming-of-age tale, with the adventures of Atreyu (Noah Hathaway), whose quest is to save the mythical land of Fantasia, inspiring the introverted and grieving Bastian as he reads them. This eventually leads him to confront his fears and take control of his own destiny. The power of creativity and hope are two important messages in this fantastical tale of resilience in the face of adversity and self-discovery.

5 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Directors: Victor Fleming, King Vidor

Although it is often labeled as a family adventure, Victor Fleming and King Vidor's fantasy epic The Wizard of Oz

is ultimately much more than that. The timeless film follows the young Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland) and her dog Toto as the two are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz, embarking on a quest to find their way back.

This exploration of self-discovery and courage is worth watching for audiences of all ages, whether for its memorable characters and entertaining narrative or its underlying message of confronting adversity and embracing responsibility. The Wizard of Oz is a classic for many reasons, including its groundbreaking introduction of technicolor (it was one of the first films to use it innovatively), iconic musical score, and advanced special effects.