The coming-of-age genre will never go out of style. It's such a relatable part of American cinema, with millions of viewers identifying with the struggle of growing up while attempting to find themselves and figure out their identities. Some of cinema's greatest pictures are brilliant, compelling coming-of-age stories with timeless appeal.

The new millennium has produced some incredible entries into the ever-expanding genres. From dramas to comedies, set in the past or the present, these movies are stellar examples of the powerful and enduring quality of a great coming-of-age movie, with many destined to become modern classics.

10 'Everybody Wants Some!!' (2016)

Richard Linklater wrote and directed the 2016 coming-of-age comedy, Everybody Wants Some!! The film stars an ensemble, including Blake Jenner, Glen Powell, Zoey Deutch, and Tyler Hoechnlin and follows a group of college students in the days leading to the term's start.

Everybody Wants Some!! has very little plot -- the film is entirely character-driven, with the ensemble going through a series of situations that perfectly capture the transition between high school and college. Thanks to Linklater's trademark wit and sensibility, the film is a nostalgic tribute to the early 80s and a love letter to those crazy youth summers.

9 'Juno' (2007)

Diablo Cody wrote, and Jason Reitman directed the 2007 modern classic Juno. Elliot Page stars as Juno McGuff, a young teenager who becomes pregnant after her first sexual encounter with lifelong friend Paulie. Deciding to give the child for adoption, Juno must navigate teen pregnancy with everyday high school shenanigans.

Juno is everything a classic should be: funny, heartwarming, endlessly quotable, and full of interesting and quirky characters that jump out of the screen. Elevated by Page's stellar, star-making performance, Juno is a witty and thoughtful portrayal of adolescence, maturity, and first love that improves with each rewatch.

8 'Boyhood' (2014)

Boyhood stars Ellar Coltrane as Mason, with the film showing vignettes of his everyday life across the years. Filmed over twelve years, Boyhood tracks Mason's ups and downs and evolving relationships with friends and family as he grows up.

Richard Linklater could be the master of the coming-of-age genre. His movies have a thoughtfulness and delicacy that makes their deeper themes all the more affecting, using humor and music to enhance their message. Boyhood is the perfect example, an incredibly ambitious and thematically rich movie that deconstructs the coming-of-age genre by taking the audience inside the main character's psyche in a journey that spans years.

7 'Lady Bird' (2017)

Greta Gerwig made her feature directorial debut with 2017's coming-of-age comedy Lady Bird. The magnificent Saoirse Ronan stars as the titular character, a free-spirited and headstrong high school senior who shares a turbulent relationship with her mother, played by the sublime Laurie Metcalf.

Lady Bird is a modern classic from beginning to end. Intelligent and insightful, the film is a showcase for Gerwig, Ronan, and Metcalf, a killer trio that delivers a thoroughly profound and affecting story about adolescence and familial relationships. Warm, spirited, and universal, Lady Bird is a film bound to inspire audiences for years to come.

6 'Eighth Grade' (2018)

Elsie Fisher stars in Bo Burnham's feature directorial debut, Eighth Grade. The plot centers on Kayla, an eighth-grader with anxiety who obsesses over social media in a misguided attempt to increase her social standing, much to her devoted single father's chagrin.

Like the best coming-of-age movies, Eighth Grade is a brilliant portrayal of the awkwardness of growing up. Powered by an assured turn from Fisher, the film is a brilliant exploration of social media and its effects, both positive and negative. Honest and triumphant, Eight Grade is full of perceptive and empathetic insights into adolescence not present in many mainstream teen or coming-of-age movies.

5 'An Education' (2009)

Carey Mulligan's breakthrough performance came with the 2009 coming-of-age period drama An Education. The actress plays Jenny Mellor, an ambitious high-schooler with Oxford ambitions who falls for a charming and much-older man in 1960s London.

Strengthened by Mulligan's honest and layered performance, An Education is a bittersweet story about vulnerability and maturity. Nostalgic but rewarding and subtle, the film excels as a cautionary tale against wanting to grow up too soon and a loving ode to the innocence and fleeting quality of those magical adolescent years.

4 'Call Me By Your Name' (2017)

Luca Guadagnino's sweeping summer romance Call Me By Your Name is already a modern classic. Timothée Chalamet stars as Elio, a seventeen-year-old who falls for the twenty-four-year-old graduate student staying at his parents' Italian villa over the summer.

Sensitive, arresting, and deliciously bittersweet, Call Me By Your Name captures the magic of André Aciman's novel and brings it to life with loving delicacy. Enhanced by Chalamet's tender portrayal, Call Me By Your Name is among the most honest, intimate, and raw portrayals of the delirious passion of first love, an erotic, emotional, and ultimately triumphant romance that ranks among the 21st century's best.

3 'Moonrise Kingdom' (2012)

Wes Anderson's trademark quirky, symmetrical style is on full display in his sweet coming-of-age comedy Moonrise Kingdom. The film follows a young orphaned boy and his aggressive pen pal who escape to a secluded island, prompting a large-scale search-and-rescue mission by the members of their communities.

Vibrant and whimsical, Moonrise Kingdom exploits Anderson's strengths as a filmmaker and storyteller to craft an enduring coming-of-age story. With a stellar supporting cast and the confident, charming performances of its two leads, Moonrise Kingdom is an eccentric and heartwarming story of first love that ranks among Anderson's best cinematic efforts.

2 'Moonlight' (2016)

Barry Jenkins' remarkable coming-of-age drama Moonlight is among the best films of the past decade. The movie chronicles the childhood, adolescence, and adulthood of Chiron, a Black boy-turned-young-man dealing with the hardships of life while questioning his identity and sexuality.

A masterpiece in every sense of the word, Moonlight is a cinematic achievement of epic proportions that stands as one of the best pictures of the 21st century. Rich and deeply affecting, the film is an intense, harrowing, and emotionally-poignant story about identity seldom seen in mainstream cinema. Words cannot express Moonlight's excellence, making it a must-see for any and every film buff and the perfect example of a true modern classic.

1 'Little Women' (2019)

Greta Gerwig breathed new life into a timeless and well-known classic with her 2019 adaptation of Little Women. Saoirse Ronan leads a cast that also includes Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen in a clever and poignant retelling of Louisa May Alcott's beloved story about the March sisters' journey from adolescence into adulthood.

It takes real talent to make a universally-acclaimed tale feel relevant, fresh, and timely, yet, Gerwig makes it look easy. Little Women is a triumph, a heartwarming crowdpleaser that maintains the essence of Alcott's classic while imbuing it with a clear modern perspective that heightens the source material's major themes. Like all the best films, Little Women gets its points across without preaching them, making it an ideal watch and the ultimate modern coming-of-age classic.

