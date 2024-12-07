There’s no shortage of great coming-of-age movies out there, both new and old. They’ll always endure, because people are always growing up; it’s an inevitability, that anyone who’s an adult was once a child… or a young adult who still had to figure out their place in the world. Because, sure, plenty of coming-of-age movies focus on teenagers navigating the chaos of high school (see The Breakfast Club, Booksmart, and Bring It On… and those are just ones that start with “B”), but coming-of-age movies can still qualify as such while staying away from high school entirely.

The following films demonstrate this well, as they either focus on characters who are out of high school but still learning about life, or they might focus on teenage characters who aren’t at school for the duration of the movie they're featured in. Such coming-of-age movies show, quite plainly, that growing up can take some serious time, and that graduating doesn’t necessarily make someone an adult right away.

10 'American Honey' (2016)

Directed by Andrea Arnold

A24 has produced and/or distributed a handful of coming-of-age movies in the past decade or so, with American Honey being one of the very best. It’s a long, sometimes slow, and potentially challenging film, but there is something incredibly immersive about it, and the runtime – which isn't too far off three hours – is used in a way that really allows you to feel like you know the central characters.

It’s centered on a teenage girl who ends up tagging along with a band of other young people who drive around the Midwest selling magazines no one seems to want, but they don’t care when there’s partying and learning about life to be done. American Honey can be seen as a film about finding oneself and finding the right sort of people to experience life with, all of it playing out like some sort of extended vacation, or even a lengthy escape from the structure and inevitable rules that come with schooling.

9 'Call Me by Your Name' (2017)

Directed by Luca Guadagnino

Another 2010s coming-of-age movie with a teenage protagonist but nary a school in sight, Call Me by Your Name does a remarkable job of capturing how long, lazy summers feel when you're an adolescent. It could just be characters hanging out in Italy and not doing much, but Call Me by Your Name is also a powerfully told (and ultimately quite devastating) romance movie, too.

It’s slow without ever becoming boring, and everything the movie wants you to feel, it’s likely to succeed in making you feel. Call Me by Your Name is expertly bittersweet and very simple, on the surface, but it’s the emotions it explores that make it feel something close to profound, even. Some have fair criticisms about it, but if you're able to get swept up in what it’s offering and just “feel” the film, above all else, then it’s genuinely staggering at times.

8 'About Time' (2013)

Directed by Richard Curtis

For a good chunk of its runtime, About Time is quite fun, offering a breezy time travel spin on a romantic comedy kind of film. It’s about a young man who finds out, from his father, that the men in his family have the ability to time travel, which adds extra wrinkles to the sorts of young adult things he’s already had his mind on before such a revelation.

It handles romance within a time travel story in a way that generally stays away from ever running the risk of feeling icky, and then it also gets surprisingly sad at times; it’s a real emotional rollercoaster of a movie. Though time travel isn't relatable, just about everything else in About Time is, with a certain rawness to the way it explores everyday experiences and issues within a somewhat sci-fi frame.

7 'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

Directed by Sam Raimi

On top of being compelling superhero flicks, Spider-Man movies can often function as coming-of-age stories, too, given how young Peter Parker is when he gets his spider powers (and Miles Morales is also a teenager when he’s bitten by a dimension-hopping spider in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse). 2002’s Spider-Man does indeed have Peter in high school, but Spider-Man 2 jumps forward in time, exploring Peter’s post-high school life.

And he goes through a lot here, with a universe that seems to hate him (even if some individuals don’t; it’s not entirely hopeless). Spider-Man 2, on top of having strong action and some interesting superhero-centric themes explored, is also just an amazingly sad and funny movie about being lost and downtrodden as a young adult: working lousy jobs, trying to keep up with college, and continually worrying about rent. Spider powers might not be common in real life, by any means, but Peter’s struggles sure are, and there’s a catharsis in seeing that kind of thing explored here.

6 'Aftersun' (2022)

Directed by Charlotte Wells

There’s an emotional intensity and heaviness to Aftersun that’s best not to elaborate on too much, given so much of the film relies on its ending to recontextualize certain things and tie what came before together. It’s not so much a movie with a plot twist, but it is a drama that’s as patiently paced as it is ultimately devastating, and that impact does require one to be disarmed, to some extent.

What can be said about Aftersun is that it’s amazingly well-acted, and proves to be a unique exploration of a formative experience for a young girl on holiday with her father, and how her view of that time changes as she gets older. It’s upsetting stuff, depending on how you want to read the film and its fractured story overall, but Aftersun is undoubtedly worth experiencing at least once, just because of how different it is from everything else out there.

5 'Spirited Away' (2001)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki