Considering how defining one's childhood and early adulthood are, the coming-of-age genre is quite a beloved one because it offers audiences some of the most moving stories that some audience members may find themselves relating to. Throughout the years, the category's appeal has increased, with indie companies like A24 featuring some of the best coming-of-age films.

It's not difficult to become absorbed by the genre, as it provides audiences with captivating portrayals of a poignant stage of one's life. Naturally, this also encompasses heartbreak and other devastating moments, which are frequently showcased quite well in such films. From Waves to The 400 Blows, we gather some of the saddest coming-of-age movies that will tug on audiences' heartstrings.

10 'Waves' (2019)

Director: Trey Edward Shults

While produced by one of the most beloved independent movie companies working today, this A24 movie is still severely underrated and under-watched. Waves is a heartbreaking coming-of-age tale that doubles as a psychological drama. The story centers around Kelvin Harrison Jr.'s popular high school senior Tyler Williams, illustrating his relationship with his family, namely his well-intentioned but domineering father (Sterling K. Brown), as they navigate through life after a tragic loss.

Without getting into details, Waves ends on a pretty tragic note. Its finale, in addition to its devastating premise that meditates about forgiveness, redemption, and compassion, helps cement this Trey Edward Shults coming-of-age as one of the most touching and thought-provoking. Furthermore, the acting performances are also great (Alexa Demie and Bones and All's star Taylor Russell star, too) and the cinematography is truly absorbing.

9 'The Virgin Suicides' (1999)

Director: Sofia Coppola

Sofia Coppola's The Virgin Suicides does not disappoint when it comes to moving coming-of-age tales. Starring Kirsten Dunst in the lead role, the 1999 film is based on Jeffrey Eugenides's haunting debut novel. The story focuses on five ill-fated sisters often overprotected by their parents, named the Lisbon girls, whose mysterious je ne sais quoi and devout religious faith seem to capture the attention of a group of male friends.

A standout aspect of The Virgin Suicides is undoubtedly its dreamy, well-crafted visuals (as audiences would probably expect for a Sofia Coppola film), as they fully immerse audiences in the movie's harrowing narrative. On top of that, the characters are complex and three-dimensional, effectively helping send out the film's message about male fantasies, isolation, femininity, and suffering essentially during one's teenage years.

8 'Thirteen' (2003)

Director: Catherine Hardwicke

Based on the real-life experiences of Nikki Reed, who also stars in the supporting role, Thirteen centers around a straight-A thirteen-year-old girl (Evan Rachel Wood) as she navigates through life — her relationship with her mother is put to the test as she unearths the world of drugs, sexual relationships, and crime alongside her equally troublesome best friend, Evie Zamora (Reed).

Thirteen targets a dark and at times uncomfortable side of adolescence, particularly in girlhood, by focusing on family drama and peer pressure that often results in rebellion. Catherine Hardwicke's affecting movie is an unconventional, controversial coming-of-age tale (thanks to the depiction of drug use and underage sexual behavior). The film mainly focuses on the struggles and anxieties of belonging as a teenager, making for a poignant viewing even if not fit for everyone.

7 'Splendor in the Grass' (1961)

Director: Elia Kazan

Directed by Elia Kazan and released to both critical and commercial success, the period picture Splendor in the Grass is set in Kansas in 1928. The story follows high school sweethearts Deanie (Natalie Wood) and Bud (Warren Beatty in his movie debut) whose relationship is weighed down and threatened by the expectations of their parents and society.

Splendor in the Grass understandably received two Oscar nominations at the Academy Awards for Best Actress and Best Original Screenplay — its performances are undoubtedly great, and the script is far from disappointing. Part of what makes the fantastically directed Eliza Kazan coming-of-age so memorable is its underlying sadness seen through its incredible depiction of repressed sexuality, especially as a teenager, heartbreak, and patriarchal double standards. The story was adapted from an original screenplay by playwright William Inge.

6 'Aftersun' (2022)

Director: Charlotte Wells

This directorial debut by the promising filmmaker Charlotte Wells sees an 11-year-old girl named Sophie, wonderfully played by Frankie Corio, share a memorable holiday with her father (Oscar-nominee Paul Mescal) at a budget resort. A couple of decades later, Sophie looks back and replays the same nostalgic moments in her head, trying to make sense of her unreliable memory and attempting to remember the father she thought she knew.

2022 has bestowed plenty of unforgettable movies on global audiences, but Aftersun surely stood out from the rest, particularly for those who are easily affected by soul-shattering dramas. While Wells's debut may start lightly, this father-daughter movie is not an easy watch, and will likely have audiences bawling towards its end. Handling themes of memory, guilt, and decaying mental health, Aftersun is a must-see coming-of-age that will play at viewers' heartstrings.

5 'Rebel Without a Cause' (1955)

Director: Nicholas Ray

Featuring the iconic actor James Dean in his most memorable performance (the movie has achieved landmark status for his efforts), Nicholas Ray's 1955 coming-of-age romantic drama surrounds an emotionally unstable and rebellious young man named Jim with a troubled past. Jim finds new friends and enemies after arriving in a new town. Natalie Wood also stars.

Widely considered one of the finest films about teenage rebellion and moral decay, Rebel Without a Cause is undoubtedly an unforgettable movie about the loss of youth that eventually became a groundbreaking cult classic. Its portrayal of reckless teenagehood and its consequences has long been engraved in cinephiles's minds; part of Ray's movie's charm has to do with how it poignantly meditates about hypermasculinity and homosexuality.

4 'Los Olvidados' (1950)

Director: Luis Buñuel

Blending the crime and drama genres flawlessly, Luis Buñuel's Mexican black-and-white coming-of-age is also essential on this list. Los Olvidados (translated: The Forgotten Ones), also known as The Young and the Damned, revolves around a group of juvenile lawbreakers who lead a crime-filled life in the slums of Mexico City. In the meantime, audiences witness the morals of young Pedro (Alfonso Meijá) gradually corrupted by others.

Not only does Buñuel's piece of cinematic realism offer a powerful depiction of social injustice and poverty, raising questions about cultural infrastructures, but it also explores loneliness as a teenager, with a heartbreaking ending that will leave audiences unsettled. Over time, this dark coming-of-age tale has proven to be an incredible one and surely deserves a mention on this list.

3 'The Last Picture Show' (1971)

Director: Peter Bogdanovich

Starring a young Jeff Bridges in one of his earliest roles among an ensemble cast and based on the autobiographical novel of the same name by Larry McMurtry, the Best Picture contender The Last Picture Show sees a group of high schoolers navigate through life and come of age in an isolated, slowly dying — both economically and culturally — Texas town from November 1951 to October 1952.

The eight-time Oscar-nominated The Last Picture Show goes down as a remarkable coming-of-age classic due to its top-notch performances and intriguing plot, which mainly focuses on the tragic fate and decay of a once lively town and the inevitable passage of time. Furthermore, Peter Bogdanovich's controversial feature (for its illustration of teenage sexuality and nudity) also deals with loneliness, like some other entries here listed.

2 'Moonlight' (2016)

Director: Barry Jenkins

It's not for no reason that Barry Jenkins' astounding directorial debut earned the Best Picture Oscar (as well as Best Supporting Actor for Mahershala Ali and Best Adapted Screenplay for Jenkins). This deeply emotional slice-of-life film centers around a young African-American man, portraying his self-discovery journey through childhood, teenagehood, and adulthood (the character is played by Alex R. Hibbert, Shariff Earp, and Trevante Rhodes at different ages) and is guaranteed to leave an imprint on audiences.

From the tour de force performances to its breathtaking shots, the LGBTQ+ film Moonlight excels in many departments, hence why it is regarded as an incredible accomplishment in filmmaking. However, it is Jenkins' semi-autobiographical, deeply personal, and moving portrayal of a young black boy's coming-of-age that elevates the movie to higher levels, especially in how it highlights discrimination and trauma.

1 'The 400 Blows' (1959)

Director: François Truffaut

Filmed on location in Paris and Honfleur, François Truffaut's iconic French New Wave Essential introduces audiences to the story of Antoine Doinel (Jean-Pierre Léaud), illustrating a neglected young boy's experiences as he delves into a life of crime after struggling with his parents and teachers due to his rebellious behavior.

The saddening The 400 Blows is certainly a must-see French movie and an incredible addition to the coming-of-age genre. Like other films of the category, it perfectly analyzes a misunderstood teenager's desire for escapism in the face of challenge and highlights how vulnerable younger people are when their questionable behavior is left unsupervised. The acclaimed movie may not be the most heartbreaking of the bunch, but it ends on a note of sadness that will linger on audiences' minds.

