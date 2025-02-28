Growing up is difficult, and some might even argue that it should be difficult (it’s character-building and what have you, plus life is hard for adults, too). But movies about growing up probably shouldn’t be the wrong kind of difficult to watch. Some have intentionally cringe-inducing humor or get tragic in parts, sure, but if that was the intent, then such movies are probably doing what they need to.

As for those coming-of-age movies that are tedious, sloppy, the wrong kind of awkward, or flat-out offensive? Some of them are collected and ranked below, for your viewing/reading displeasure. You won’t find anything like Stand by Me, The Breakfast Club, The 400 Blows, or Boyhood below. This is an unsafe space. These movies aren’t good. You’ve been warned.

10 'Cemetery Junction' (2010)

Directed by Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant

Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant were the creative minds behind some great sitcoms in the 2000s; namely, the original The Office and Extras. But then they branched out into shaky territory by writing and directing a mostly forgotten coming-of-age dramedy called Cemetery Junction, which is shockingly clunky, boring, unfunny, and off emotionally (the latter in the sense that none of the intended romantic or dramatic moments ever really hit).

It's just weird. It’s off. Something doesn’t feel right throughout this one, even though it might sound solid on paper (and that cast is an impressive one for sure). There are worse coming-of-age movies, and maybe if you squint, you could say Cemetery Junction has its heart in the right place… but good intentions can only go so far when the execution is so generic at best and mawkish at worst.

9 'After Earth' (2013)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Sure, After Earth is more than just a coming-of-age movie, given it’s also attempting to be a sci-fi/action-flavored blockbuster, but however you want to define it, it fails. It’s about a teenage boy having to survive and make a perilous journey on his own through dangerous terrain, all because his overbearing father has been injured, ensuring the son’s the only one who can save them both.

It’s one of the weirder M. Night Shyamalan movies out there, as it doesn’t really feel like one of his films, for better or worse. Otherwise, it’s best remembered for being another movie that stars Will Smith and his son, Jaden Smith… but not The Pursuit of Happyness, which (at least some) people seem to like. After Earth is about living up to the expectations of a parent and being forced to grow up in trying circumstances, sure, but it doesn’t ring true emotionally, and the flashier set pieces aren’t very exciting, either.