Coming-of-age movies are some of the most universally beloved stories that are told through film, and summer is always a great time to appreciate everything they have to offer. During a transitional season, people often crave both adventure and growth, and that is at the core of all coming-of-age movies. The wide variety of stories that are told in these types of films makes it easy for anyone to be able to find a character that will impact their life.

Related: Best Diverse Coming-of-Age Shows and Movies

Even if coming-of-age movies are telling someone else's story, it is the relatability of that story and the connection established with the characters that make it impactful for all viewers. These films can both inspire people to take action in their lives while helping them realize the different ways they are able to grow. Netflix has more than enough options to make sure a coming-of-age movie can have a lasting impact on anyone's summer.

Lady Bird (2017)

Lady Bird follows Christine McPherson (Soairse Ronan) during her senior year of high school. With all the elements that contribute to a great coming of age story including her first romance, a school play and applying for college, viewers know that they are going to get the kind of storyline they look for in a coming-of-age film.

Christine will also be a relatable character given how trapped she feels in a Sacramento High School. Longing for adventure is what makes the different coming of age elements interesting to the viewer, and helps establish a deep emotional connection with "Lady Bird". Stream on Hulu.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World offers a much less traditional coming-of-age story. Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) needs to find a way to balance his complicated love life involving multiple women while playing in a band with great aspirations. The two worlds collide in a way that forces Scott to grow emotionally when he is forced to engage in a battle to the death with all seven of Ramona's (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) ex-lovers.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World offers a magical experience that finds unconventional ways to connect the audience to the protagonist while taking them both on an adventure of growth. Stream on Peacock.

Moonlight (2016)

Moonlight takes place over three different time periods in the life of Chiron (Ashton Sanders). Moonlight takes a deep and unforgiving look into how the struggles Chiron endures in his path set up his inevitable fate in the future.

Chiron battles with issues of identity and sexuality, largely stemming from a crack-addicted mother who neglects him, and severe bullying that he endures because of his size and demeanour. Moonlight delves into how the past is impacting your future, and how much control an individual has over their fate, no matter how much they grow and learn as a person. Stream on Hulu.

Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012)

Perks of Being a Wallflower is a more traditional coming-of-age story while being appealing and relevant to almost any viewer. This film looks into issues of self-esteem and what it takes in order for someone to belong. People get an understanding of how the struggles of Charlie (Logan Lerman), which include the suicide of his best friend, impact his romantic relationships and ability to have true friends.

Related: Perks of Being a Wallflower Review

Charlie begins to get some of the guidance that so many people who are struggling crave when the two seniors Sam (Emma Watson) and Patrick(Ezra Miller) give him an idea of what the real world is like. Stream on HBO Max.

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Breakfast Club is a true landmark Coming of age story, delving into the lives of five high school students who are stuck in detention on a Saturday. Even though the movie only takes place during that one detention, the students are forced to confront all their insecurities and struggles in life, allowing them to grow as individuals.

Each student is completely distinct from another and there is little reason to expect these kids to bond together in a high school setting. Despite that, it is the inherent struggle in each and every person's life that allows the students to gain a better understanding of each other while realizing everyone is enduring their own struggles. Stream on Hulu.

Superbad (2007)

Superbad follows three friends who are forced to confront their greatest insecurities as they prepare to go off to college. Evan (Michael Cera) and Seth (Jonah Hill) have gone through everything together in high school, but are quickly realizing that their romantic endeavors will bring some distance between them, but not nearly as much distance as going to separate colleges creates.

Along with Fogell (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) they use a fake ID to be able to get the alcohol for their dream party, but getting that alcohol to the party proves to be a lot easier said than done. Their struggles in reaching that party force the friends to face their separation anxiety, and prepare for the next stage in their lives. Rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video.

Spirited Away (2001)

Spirited Away offers a completely different experience when it comes to a coming-of-age movie. Chihiro(Daveigh Chase) is not thrilled about the idea of moving to a small Japanese countryside town. When they discover an abandonment amusement part Chiihiro wants to continue searching around and winds up meeting Haku (Miyu Irino).

Related: On 'Spirited Away' and the Anxieties of Growing Up

Haku warns Chihiro of dangers and when it is discovered that her parents have been put under a spell, everyone realizes that Chihiro is now in a world of demons and evil gods. Chihiro is immediately forced to show the maturity that she lacked when the trip first began, forcing her to understand the responsibility that is needed and grow up much earlier than she could have anticipated. Stream on HBO Max.

Super Dark Times (2017)

Super Dark Times offers a much darker coming-of-age movie to the viewers when a gruesome accident forces lifelong friends Zach (Owen Campbell) and Josh (Charlie Tahan) to deal with a reality that they are not ready to be a part of. The two friends struggle to see eye to eye given the magnitude of the incident, and as more time passes the paranoia and violence kick in.

The desperation of the teens reveals their true nature and rips them from their adolescence in a way that could destroy the mental state of anyone that is forced to confront the reality of what happened, and the cover-up that ensued. Stream on Roku

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2011)

Hunt for the Wilderpeople creates one of the most unexpected duos when Ricky Baker (Julian Dennison) is adopted by Bella (Rima Te Waita) and Hector (Sam Niel). Ricky is a foster child that caused problems and kept having to change families. Finally, Bella shows him the love that he craved.

Bella's death then leaves Hector and Ricky to fen for themselves. Ricky runs away in order to avoid going back to the foster home, and Hector is forced to protect him while the manhunt goes on. Despite the clashing personalities and completely different mentalities, Hector and Ricky learn to trust each other and grow in a way that allows them to bond in some of the most unexpected ways. Stream on Netflix.

The Hand of God (2021)

The Hand of God tells a coming-of-age story by looking through the past in the form of memoires. Fabietti Schisa (Filippo Scotti) is growing up in Naples in the 1980s. Fabietti had plans to pursue his love of football, but tragedy forces him to reevaluate, and transform the trajectory of his life.

The impact that both the tragedy had on his life, and the elation from the arrival of Diego Maradonna, is explored when he returns to his hometown to retell the story of family, sports, cinema and loss. Fabietti demonstrates to everyone the importance of storytelling and how it enhances understanding of how people grow in life. Stream on Netflix.

Keep Reading: Every A24 Coming-Of-Age Film Ranked