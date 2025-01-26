There have been a number of fantastic teen shows in recent years, including Heartstopper, Maxton Hall, and The Summer I Turned Pretty. There is something about that stage of life that lends itself to television that is both relatable and over-the-top, balancing the many emotions and experiences associated with those ages. From teen dramas like Yellowjackets and A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, to teen comedies like Never Have I Ever and Derry Girls, the intensity and amount of change during those years makes for great television.

The coming-of-age tale is a classic story that never gets old. When characters come of age, they are naturally put on the path towards a great deal of character development and changes that they will have to adapt to in order to grow. There have been a number of incredible television shows that fall into this category, and that have cemented this TV subgenre as something really special. These are the best coming-of-age shows of all time, ranked.

10 'Glee' (2009–2015)

Created by Ian Brennan, Ryan Murphy, and Brad Falchuk

Glee is one of the more fundamental coming-of-age shows, following various members of the McKinley High Glee Club over the course of six seasons. The show began with Spanish teacher and former Glee Club member, Will Schuester (Matthew Morrison), taking over the Glee Club and doing anything he can to make it great, which started with framing the school quarterback (Cory Monteith) for drug use and blackmailing him into joining the club.

Through the framing of the Glee Club, Glee covered a number of topics that affect teens, including bullying, coming out, and adjusting to major life and family changes. Glee showed each of the main characters navigating these problems both inside and outside of school, while singing about them in elaborate music numbers. Balancing over-the-top humor and more serious drama, Glee may be far from perfect and hasn't aged the best, but there's no denying that the show is a coming-of-age staple.

9 'Skins' (2007–2013)

Created by Bryan Elsley and Jamie Brittain

Before Euphoria, there was Skins, the teen drama that pushed a number of boundaries and launched the careers of many actors, including Nicholas Hoult, Dev Patel, and Daniel Kaluuya. The show followed three groups of friends living in Bristol, giving them each two seasons, as they dealt with growing up and all that it entails. Skins never shied away from more serious issues and included a number of brutal scenes and emotional moments.

Skins was the coming-of-age show that took a number of risks and put its characters through some truly gut-wrenching plotlines. No character was safe from a shocking and untimely death, and the show didn't sugarcoat or neatly tie up any of its storylines. Skins was both painfully realistic and darkly funny, and it has influenced a number of its successors.

8 'My So-Called Life' (1994–1995)

Created by Winnie Holzman

Although it was sadly canceled after only one season, My So-Called Life is a legendary teen drama. It remains a cult classic three decades after it aired, and it has gone on to influence a number of coming-of-age shows that have since followed it. The show centered on Angela Chase (Claire Danes), a fifteen-year-old girl who shakes things up during her sophomore year in order to have a better high school experience.

Whereas some coming-of-age shows glamorize and romanticize the teenage years, My So-Called Life did not. It was honest and thoughtful in its portrayal of Angela's high school experience, and it touched on a number of issues in nuanced and realistic ways. My So-Called Life paved the way for many other teen shows that have since followed, cementing its legacy as one of the best coming-of-age shows of all time.