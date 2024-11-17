There isn't a superhero movie better than a coming-of-age superhero movie. The stories told about young heroes growing into their own and becoming who they were always meant to be are some of the most popular superhero films of all time. For example, the coming-of-age aspect of the Spider-Man character is a huge part of what makes him so relatable and lovable.

Growing up is something absolutely everyone does and has experience with, so coming-of-age stories are always relatable for pretty much all audiences. There's a reason that so many superhero movies take place in high school, the time in life in which people's lives change the most. When growing up, everything feels like the end of the world, which is perfectly mixed when the entire world and city are on the hero's shoulders. These are the best coming-of-age superhero movies, ranked by how well they portray this complicated journey into maturity, how memorable they are, and their overall quality.

10 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012)

Directed by Marc Webb

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

While it may be the least critically well-received of the Spider-Man origin movies, The Amazing Spider-Man is an incredible coming-of-age movie. It takes a direction different from anything the other films in the overarching Spider-Man film franchise had done, staying very grounded while being borderline gritty. The film is praised for how well it adapted the Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) character because it spends far more time with him.

Another widely praised aspect is the astounding performance by Andrew Garfield. He truly captures Peter Parker's character arc of growing up at this time of his life, and by the end of the film, he's a far different character than he was at the beginning. The Amazing Spider-Man is the story of a boy growing into a man by dealing with his trauma head-on via his father's complicated legacy.

9 'Shazam!' (2019)

Directed by David F. Sandberg

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

One of the more popular DCEU movies is Shazam! by the one and only David F. Sandberg. Shazam! tells the story of a young orphan, Billy Batson (Asher Angel), joining a new foster home and gaining powers from a wizard that allow him to turn into his adult self with lightning abilities. The film turns the young and immature Batson into a hero by teaching him the importance of found-family.

Shazam! has an all-star cast, and the foster kids have incredible chemistry together. Moreover, the always-reliable Mark Strong as the film's villain, Doctor Sivana, is great and serves as a compelling parallel to the young Batson. The hero has to learn that, sometimes, the best family isn't even by blood, and it's up to everyone to make the best out of the hand they've been dealt.

8 'Spider-Man' (2002)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

One of the first, most defining coming-of-age superhero films is none other than Sam Raimi's Spider-Man. Raimi and Tobey Maguire created a film that depicts a young teenager going from an insecure high schooler to a confident college student and superhero. While many criticize Raimi for pulling Peter out of high school so fast, it works when depicting a coming-of-age story.

Spider-Man is simply one of the most impactful superhero films of all time. The success of Spider-Man has defined what superhero films have become, and it has had an influence on the superhero cinema landscape to this day. Many credit the film for redefining the genre and setting the standard that superhero films would have to live up to afterward.

7 'Blue Beetle' (2023)

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto

Image via Warner Bros.

One of the best coming-of-age movies of the last five years is none other than DC's Blue Beetle. Upon its release in 2023, audiences fell in love with the young hero, and it garnered strong reviews. In fact, Xolo Maridueña was so good in the role of Jaime Reyes that James Gunn decided to bring the actor back to play Blue Beetle in the upcoming DCU.

In an age of multiverse films, Blue Beetle is a simple, down-to-earth, and heartfelt story about not just growing up but also the importance of family when doing so. With Jaime Reyes returning home from college, the film depicts an era in one's life that not many superhero films cover. It's all about growing up and finding out what one is supposed to do after college as one enters the real world.

6 'Big Hero 6' (2014)

Directed by Don Hall & Chris Williams