Netflix has released the trailer for Coming Out Colton, a six-episode series that will follow former The Bachelor contestant and professional football player Colton Underwood as he comes out to his family and friends while finding himself.

“I didn’t want to be gay, and the main voices in my head were just telling me ‘you’ll get through this. You’ll get through this," Underwood says in the opening of the trailer. The documentary will look at Underwood’s past and detail how he came to embrace the person he is. Along the way, viewers will also see Underwood face his biggest fear: coming out as gay to his father.

Underwood will also look to reconcile with Cassie Randolph from The Bachelor. According to Deadline, Underwood put a tracking device on her vehicle and sent troubling text messages to her, which led to Randolph filing a restraining order against him. “I put a poor girl through a hell of my own insecurities,“ he said in regards to his distressed relationship with Randolph.

Coming Out Colton will also tell the story of the extremely difficult process of coming out and learning how to embrace one-self identity in the face of uncertainty. Underwood was a professional football player before becoming a contestant in the 14th season of The Bachelorette. Although he didn’t win, he was announced as the bachelor for Season 23 of The Bachelor. In an interview with Good Morning America earlier this year, Underwood came out as gay, making him the first lead bachelor to come out in series’ history. “Everybody’s coming out stories are different, and I’m grateful to be able to add my story to the conversation,“ Colton says near the end of the trailer

Coming Out Colton will premiere on Netflix on December 3. Check out the trailer for Coming Out Colton below.

