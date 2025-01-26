February sees several anime titles releasing on Hulu. From dubbed episodes of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations to the season finale of Dragon Ball: Daima, there are tons of great shows you won't want to miss. We also have great films like Kill Bill, Easy A, and Titanic coming to the streamer. Here's everything coming to Hulu in February 2025.

Available on February 1, 2025

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)

Johnny Yong Bosch

Takayuki Sugô Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming BUY Directors Tomohisa Taguchi, Mitsutoshi Satô, Hikaru Murata, Hodaka Kuramoto Writers Tite Kubo Franchise(s) Bleach Creator Tite Kubo Story By Tite Kubo Number of Episodes 35 (9 – Part 3) Streaming Service(s) Hulu

Boruto: Episodes 211-293 (DUBBED)

Daniel LaBelle: Full Body Funny: Complete Season 1

MeganPlays: Play It Peachy: Complete Season 1

Naruto Shippuden: Episodes 474-485 (DUBBED)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Are We There Yet? En Español (2005)

The Art of Self-Defense (2019)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Billy Madison (1995)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Date Movie (2006)

Diana and Roma's Magical Mermaid Tales! (2025)

Diana's Popstar Princess Adventure (2025)

Easy A (2010)

Easy A (2010)

Malcolm McDowell

Penn Badgley Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming Writers Bert V. Royal Budget $8 million Studio(s) Sony Distributor(s) Sony

First Daughter (2004)

The Fortress (2021)

Fortress: Sniper's Eye (2022)

GEM-tastic Earth Day Extravaganza (2025)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Hope Floats (1998)

Isle Of Dogs (2018)

Jack And Jill (2011)

Just Married (2003)

Just My Luck (2006)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

A former assassin, known simply as The Bride (Uma Thurman), wakes from a coma four years after her jealous ex-lover Bill (David Carradine) attempts to murder her on her wedding day. Fueled by an insatiable desire for revenge, she vows to get even with every person who contributed to the loss of her unborn child, her entire wedding party, and four years of her life. After devising a hit list, The Bride sets off on her quest, enduring unspeakable injury and unscrupulous enemies.

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

Land of the Lost (2009)

The Last Song (2010)

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Man on Fire (1987)

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

Monster In-Law (2005)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

The Mummy (2017)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

My Name Is Khan (2010)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)

Nightride (2021)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Nomadland (2021)