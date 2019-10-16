Here’s What’s New to and Leaving Hulu in November 2019

0

Hulu has announced every title coming to and leaving the service in November 2019. And while you and your loved ones enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner around your streaming devices, you can make things extra awkward by watching Into the Dark: Pilgrim, the latest in Hulu’s holiday horror anthology. This installment’s about a group of reenactors who take their roles a little too seriously, and it’s available November 1. Feel free to keep diving into the horror pool with Freddy Vs. Jason and The Ring, also available the first.

For something lighter, check out Olivia Wilde‘s instantly iconic teen comedy Booksmart starting November 18. And in the bingeable TV world, check out the premiere seasons of two Hulu originals: Dollface, a mind-bending comedy about the power of female friendships with Kat Dennings (11/15), and The Accident, a gritty drama about a politician’s daughter who inadvertently causes some very bad things to happen (11/22).

What’s leaving Hulu? Among others, you’ve only got the rest of November to check out Maggie Gyllenhaal‘s underrated Secretary, Jim Carrey‘s masterpiece Liar, Liar, and Primal Fear, which has Richard Gere, Edward Norton, and a killer twist.

Check out the full list below:

Available November 1

America’s Cutest: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Animal Planet)

Giada’s Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)

Into The Dark: Pilgrim: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Kids Baking Championship: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)

Love Island: Australia: Complete Season 1 (ITV)

Sex Sent Me to the ER: Complete Seasons 1&2 (TLC)

Too Cute!: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Animal Planet)

A Fairly Odd Christmas (2012)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Albert (2016)

Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)

Chinatown (1974)

The Counterfeit Traitor (1962)

Dinner for Schmucks (2010)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain (1995)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex, but were Afraid to Ask (1972)

Fantastic Four (2005)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fever Pitch (2005)

Fire with Fire (2012)

The Firm (1993)

Flashdance (1983)

Freddy Vs Jason (2003)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Freelancers (2012)

Fun with Dick and Jane (2005)

Gloria (2014)

Head of State (2003)

Home for the Holidays (1995)

I Heart Huckabees (2004)

In Enemy Hands (2003)

Interview with a Vampire (1994)

Kingpin (1996)

Light Sleeper (1992)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

Magic Mike (2012)

The Mexican (2001)

The Nightingale (2019)

Overlord (2018)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

Reds (1981)

The Ring (2002)

Santa Hunters (2014)

Shall We Dance? (2004)

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2002)

Soapdish (1991)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Summers Moon (2009)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005)

Tiny Christmas (2017)

The Two Jakes (1990)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Undisputed (2002)

Waiting… (2005)

You Laugh but It’s True (2011)

Available November 4

Denial (2016)

Available November 5

Framing John Delorean (2019)

Available November 6

Long Time Coming: A 1955 Baseball Story (2017)

The Biggest Little Farm (2019)

Available November 7

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013)

Available November 9

You’re the Worst: Complete Season 5 (FX)

Available November 13

Anna and the Apocalypse (2018)

Ugly Dolls (2018)

Available November 14

Instant Family (2018)

Veronica Mars (2014)

Available November 15

Dollface: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Creed II (2018)

Wings of the Dove (1997)

Available November 18

Booksmart (2019)

The Tomorrow Man (2019)

Available November 19

Apple Tree Yard: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word is Power (2019)

The Quiet One (2019)

Available November 20

Some Kind of Beautiful (2015)

Available November 22

The Accident: Complete Season 1 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Holly Hobbie: Complete Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Vita & Virginia (2019)

Available November 24

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (2010)

Available November 25

Love & Mercy (2015)

Available November 26

NOS4A2: Complete Season 1 (AMC)

Astronaut (2019)

Available November 27

Meeting Gorbachev (2019)

Available November 28

Mike Wallace is Here (2019)

*The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:

His Dark Materials: Series Premiere (11/4)

Daniel Sloss: X: Comedy Special (11/2)

*The following are available with the STARZ premium add-on:

Dublin Murders: Series Premiere (11/10)

Half Baked (1998) (11/1)

Hugo (2011) (11/1)

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) (11/1)

Rollerball (2002) (11/1)

Sixteen Candles (1984) (11/1)

The Breakfast Club (1985) (11/1)

The Interpreter (2005) (11/1)

West Side Story (1961) (11/1)

The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters (2007) (11/8)

The Burbs (1989) (11/14)

Coneheads (1993) (11/15)

Date and Switch (2014) (11/15)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) (11/15)

Psycho (1998) (11/15)

Psycho II (1983) (11/15)

Psycho III (1986) (11/15)

Psycho IV: The Beginning (1990) (11/15)

Snake Eyes (1998) (11/15)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995) (11/15)

The Mod Squad (1999) (11/15)

Away We Go (2009) (11/16)

Burn After Reading (2008) (11/16)

Mamma Mia! (2008) (11/16)

State of Play (2009) (11/16)

The Addams Family (1991) (11/16)

Jack and Jill (2011) (11/21)

*The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:

Back to Life: Series Premiere (11/10)

Shameless: Season 10 Premiere (11/10)

Ray Donovan: Season 7 Premiere (11/17)

**Here’s what is leaving Hulu in November:

November 30

27 Dresses (2008)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

All Dogs go to Heaven 2 (1996)

Bigfoot County (2012)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade Trinity (2004)

Blue Jasmine (2013)

Constantine (2005)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Cooler (2003)

The Darker Half (1993)

Das Boot (1981)

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999)

The Edge (1997)

Emma (1996)

Evil Dead II (1987)

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

Hoosiers (1986)

Ingenious (2009)

Juno (2007)

The Last Exorcism (2010)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Lost in Space (1998)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Max 2: White House Hero (2017)

The Midnight Meat Train (2009)

Mommie Dearest (1987)

Mr. Mom (1983)

The Object of Beauty (1991)

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Primal Fear (1996)

Ravenous (1999)

Secretary (2002)

Set Up (2011)

Shivers (1975)

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Suicide Kings (1998)

Throw Momma from the Train (1987)