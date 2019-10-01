Here’s What’s Coming to and Leaving Hulu in October 2019

0

Hulu has released the full list of titles coming to and leaving the service in October 2019. Since we’re now firmly in Halloween season, it’s no surprise a solid dose of spookiness is coming your way. Little Monsters, the Hulu original film that stars Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o as a schoolteacher protecting a kindergarten field trip from a zombie outbreak, hits the streamer on October 11. Season 2 of the Stephen King-themed horror series Castle Rock also arrives on October 23. For more star-powered horror, the psychological thriller Wounds starring Armie Hammer and Dakota Johnson debuts on October 18. And for a more familiar thrill, both Blade and Blade 2 will be available October 1, the same day as John Woo‘s bonafide action classic, Face/Off.

As for what’s leaving, October is your last chance to watch Unbreakable, White Men Can’t Jump, and the Brendan–Fraser-vs-woodland-animals comedy Furry Vengeance, among others.

Check out the full list below:

Available October 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 5 (A&E)

Alien Encounters: Complete Seasons 2&3 (Science Channel)

American Pickers: Complete Season 19 (History Channel)

Basketball Wives LA: Complete Seasons 1-5 (VH1)

Biography: The Trump Dynasty: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Born This Way: Complete Seasons 3&4 (A&E)

Children of the Snow: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

Detroit: Comeback City: Complete Season 1 (History Channel)

Diners, Drive Ins and Dives: Complete Season 26 (Food Network)

Fixer Upper: Behind the Design: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 11 (Food Network)

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)

Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 4-7 (Food Network)

Halloween Wars: Special (Food Network)

House Hunters: Complete Seasons 110 & 111 (HGTV)

I Am Frankie: Complete Seasons 1-2 (Nickelodeon)

Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special (Food Network)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Many Shades of Jane: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Mountain Men: Complete Seasons 3&4 (History Channel)

Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 1 (IDTV)

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 7 (TLC)

OutDaughtered: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

Paradise Run: Complete Seasons 1&2 (Nickelodeon)

Paranormal Lockdown UK: Complete Season 1 (Destination America)

Property Virgins: Complete Seasons 16&17 (Food Network)

Sailor Moon: Complete Season 4 (Viz)

Storage Wars: Complete Season 12 (A&E)

The Dead Files: Complete Seasons 7&8 (Travel Channel)

The Dude Perfect Show: Complete Seasons 1&2 (Nickelodeon)

The First 48 Presents: Homicide Squad Atlanta: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

The Hills: Complete Seasons 1-6 (MTV)

The Rap Game: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)

UFO Conspiracies: Complete Season 1 (Science Channel)

A Fairly Odd Summer (2014)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

American Beauty (1999)

An American Haunting (2006)

Be Cool (2005)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Big Time Movie (2012)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blue Jasmine (2013)

Blurt (2018)

Boyz N’ The Hood (1991)

Brooklyn’s Finest (2010)

Cadillac Man (1990)

Cloverfield (2008)

Constantine (2005)

Crash (2005)

Days of Thunder (1990)

Dead Heat (2002)

Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel (2012)

Eagle Vs. Shark (2007)

Election (1999)

Event Horizon (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

Fled (1996)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Get Shorty (1995)

Ghost World (2001)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth (1992)

Hellraiser IV: Bloodline (1996)

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie (2017)

High Noon (1952)

Hoosiers (1986)

I Spit on Your Grave (2011)

I Spit on Your Grave 2 (2013)

I Spit on Your Grave 3 (2015)

Impostor (2001)

Into the Blue (2005)

Kalifornia (1993)

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Little Black Book (2004)

Love Crimes (1992)

Major League II (1994)

Miami Group Murder (2018)

Mousehunt (1997)

Much Ado About Nothing (2013)

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)

Never Back Down (2008)

No Way Out (1987)

North Dallas Forty (1979)

One Direction: This Is Us (2013)

Patriot Games (1992)

Permanent Midnight (1998)

Pieces of April (2003)

Platoon (1986)

Play it Again, Sam (1972)

Project Nim (2011)

Rain Man (1988)

Rent (2005)

Saturday Night Fever (1977)

Saw (2004)

Saw 2 (2005)

Saw 6 (2009)

School Ties (1992)

Set Up (2011)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

Snakes on a Plane (2006)

Sneakerheadz (2015)

Split Decisions (1988)

Stargate (1994)

Surf’s Up (2007)

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

The Accused (1988)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension (1984)

The Conspirator (2010)

The Haunting (1999)

The Haunting in Connecticut (2009)

The Hunted (2003)

The Killer Next Door (2018)

The Naked Gun 2 1/2 : The Smell of Fear (1991)

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

The Orphanage (2007)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Pirates! Band of Misfits (2012)

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Wrestler (2008)

Total Recall (1990)

Trading Mom (1994)

True Colors (1991)

True Grit (1969)

Up in the Air (2009)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Varsity Blues (1999)

Wes Craven Presents: Dracula 2000 (2000)

What Lies Beneath (2000)

Winter’s Bone (2010)

Witness (1985)

Available October 2

Amazing Grace (2019)

Available October 3

Almost Family: Series Premiere (FOX)

Available October 4

Into The Dark: Uncanny Annie: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)

Light as a Feather: Complete Season 2, Part 2 (Hulu Original)

Saints & Sinners: Complete Season 4 (Bounce TV)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 11 (Bravo)

Pegasus: Pony with a Broken Wing (2019)

Available October 5

Drunk History: Complete Season 6B (Comedy Central)

Available October 7

Kids Say the Darndest Things: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 9 (Bravo)

Missing Link (2019)

Available October 9

Megan Leavey (2017)

Available October 11

The Bravest Knight: Complete Season 1B (Hulu Original)

Little Monsters (2019)

Trespassers (2019)

Available October 13

The Last Face (2017)

Available October 14

Letterkenny: Complete Season 7 (Hulu Original)

Little Woods (2019)

Available October 17

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)

Available October 18

Looking For Alaska: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Wounds (2019)

Available October 20

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 7D (MTV)

The Ladybug (2018)

Available October 21

Fairy Tail: Complete Season 9C (Funimation)

Available October 22

Benjamin (2019)

Available October 23

Castle Rock: Season 2 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available October 25

Zomboat!: Series Premiere (ITV)

Available October 26

Killing Zoe (1994)

*The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:

Axios: Season 2 Premiere (10/20)

Catherine the Great: Series Premiere (10/21)

Gary Gulman: The Great Depresh: Special (10/5)

Mrs. Fletcher: Series Premiere (10/27)

Silicon Valley: Season 6 Premiere (10/27)

Watchmen: Series Premiere (10/20)

Cold Pursuit (2019) (10/5)

Glass (2019) (10/19)

Greta (2018) (10/26)

Happy Death Day 2 U (2019) (10/12)

*The following are available with the STARZ premium add-on:

Leavenworth: Series Premiere (10/20)

Amistad (1997) (10/1)

Balls of Fury (2007) (10/1)

Billy Madison (1995) (10/1)

Casper (1995) (10/1)

Casper and Wendy’s Ghostly Adventure (2002) (10/1)

Casper, A Spirited Beginning (1997) (10/1)

Casper’s Scare School (1996) (10/1)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) (10/1)

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003) (10/1)

Happy Gilmore (1996) (10/1)

Hours (2013) (10/1)

I Spy (2002) (10/1)

Miami Vice (2006) (10/1)

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983) (10/1)

Mystic Pizza (1988) (10/1)

Quigley Down Under (1990) (10/1)

Robots (2005) (10/1)

Stigmata (1999) (10/1)

The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle (2000) (10/1)

The Apostle (1997) (10/1)

The Best Man (1999) (10/1)

The Skeleton Key (2005) (10/1)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet (1996) (10/1)

The Professor and the Madman (2019) (10/5)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1998) (10/11)

Field of Dreams (1989) (10/11)

Hart’s War (2002) (10/11)

Ice Age The Meltdown (2006) (10/11)

Psycho (1960) (10/11)

Rear Window (1954) (10/11)

The Birds (1963) (10/11)

The Man Who Knew Too Much (1956) (10/11)

Vertigo (1958) (10/11)

Baby Mama (2008) (10/16)

Duplicity (2009) (10/16)

Green Zone (2010) (10/16)

The Wolfman (2010) (10/16)

Courageous (2011) (10/18)

Kindergarten Cop (1990) (10/18)

Step Up 3 (2010) (10/18)

The Untouchables (1987) (10/18)

The River and the Wall (2019) (10/21)

McFarland, USA (2014) (10/23)

Barbershop (2002) (10/31)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) (10/31)

*The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:

Peppermint (2018) (10/26)

**Here’s what is leaving Hulu in October:

October 31

88 Minutes (2007)

American Hearts (1993)

Au Pair 3: Adventure in Paradise (2009)

Baby Boom (1987)

Beauty & the Briefcase (2010)

Breakable You (2018)

Breaking Away (1979)

Bull Durham (1988)

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

Campus Confidential (2005)

Chinese Box (1997)

Cooties (2014)

Crimes of Fashion (2004)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Double Impact (1991)

Down in the Delta (1998)

Drumline (2002)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Fallen (2006)

Fan Girl (2015)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Good Advice (2001)

Holidays in Handcuffs (2007)

How to be a Latin Lover (2017)

Idiocracy (2006)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Joe (2014)

Kama Sutra (1997)

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium (2007)

My Fake Fiancé (2009)

My Future Boyfriend (2011)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Pizza My Heart (2005)

Repentance (2013)

Revenge of the Bridesmaids (2010)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Teen Spirit (2011)

Three Days (2001)

Till Dad Do Us Part (2001)

Tracker (2011)

Unbreakable (2000)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)