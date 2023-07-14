As most of us would agree, something went wrong with the course of humanity. Luckily for us, Michael Cera (Arrested Development) is here to save us, but he needs our help to conduct time-traveling missions that will fix the problems of our existence. That’s the story of Command Z, a sci-fi comedy directed by Steven Soderbergh that centers around an unlikely team who is tasked with saving the world through a washing machine-looking device.

The trailer makes it clear that all of this only happens because the team is approached by Michael Cera, who orders them around through a big screen on a bunker-like facility. However, the Cera on the screen looks devoid of expression enough to suggest that it may be talking through a deepfake construction that’s being used either to make it more approachable or to manipulate the team. He also explains to them that the washing machine has a series of specific commands that need to be done correctly for it to work — which only increases the chances of something going wrong.

Michael Cera on a screen explains to the group that they’ll have to go back all the way to 2023 in order to change some key events that shaped the future of humanity for the worse. The tricky part is: The time-traveling is done mentally, and their presence in the past will be nothing more than voices in the heads of their targets. It’s pretty easy to imagine the kind of mess that this can cause, but the best of it seems to be Kohlberg Pryce (Liev Schreiber) thinking that his dog is communicating with him through telepathy.

The trailer for Command Z also plays with what has been established through modern social media: Rather than being released on YouTube, it’s become available exclusively through Extension 765, which is a blog/marketplace from Steven Soderbergh, cleverly called “Soderblog.” The website has merch based on previous Soderbergh projects like Che, Traffic, Ocean’s Eleven, and Solaris, as well as some personal notes by the filmmaker.

This isn’t the only project that Soderbergh fans can enjoy in 2023. This week, Max debuted Full Circle, a thriller series which he produces and directs. The story centers around the investigation of a kidnapping that has surprising ramifications throughout the world.

Command Z is set to premiere on July 17 exclusively on Extension 765. You can check out the trailer on Soderbergh’s website. If you want to find out more about Full Circle, watch the trailer below: