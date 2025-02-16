Adult Swim’s new series Common Side Effects puts a dark and psychedelic twist on a certain Super Mario Bros. power-up, as magic mushrooms wind up at the center of a three-pronged manhunt. The series shows absolute promise as a riveting conspiracy thriller with plenty of story to follow. One of those stories involves a couple of government agents who seem to have a little too much fun on a case that couldn’t be more serious. While mushroom man Marshall (Dave King) endures close call after close call, Drug Enforcement Administration agents Copano (Joseph Lee Anderson) and Harrington (Martha Kelly) let urgency take a back seat during the investigation of those mushrooms.

What Is ‘Common Side Effects’ About?

Image via Green Street Pictures / Bandera Entertainment / Tell Me More / Williams Street

Underwhelming mushroom expert Marshall Cuso has discovered a tiny cure-all. Little blue super-mushrooms that are so potent they’ll literally save your life as long as you can find the time to pop one before it’s too late. It isn't long before word gets out about this suddenly “dangerous” Marshall Cuso, and his monopoly over the superdrug to end sickness, and with it, the reign of big pharma. As the government does its digging to pin Marshall down, characters all over start taking crazy risks to prove the mushroom's value, not the least of which including one man consciously plunging a knife through his own hand.

In the meantime, former classmate Frances (Emily Pendergast) entertains Marshall’s apparent loneliness by hanging out with him and learning what she can about his discovery. But her attention isn’t completely wholesome, as she happens to work for Reutical Pharmaceuticals, a company trudging its way through lawsuits as it is. If Frances can bring her boss this secret superdrug, her job will be secure. Marshall spends the series on the run from Reutical Pharmaceuticals, the DEA, and death itself, with the help of some sketchy friends and an increasingly scarce supply of his precious magic mushroom.

Copano and Harrington’s Partnership Makes a Perfect Compliment to the Dark Tone of ‘Common Side Effects’

Things get real dark and graphic in Common Side Effects. Characters from every corner of the story find themselves thrown into agony with each new episode. Whether self-inflicted or under threat of attack, people can’t seem to stop getting critically injured — even animals wind up in the mix — all in the name of the legendary “Blue Angel” mushroom. On the flip side of all this animated blood and gore is the buddy-cop B-story of DEA agents Copano and Harrington, who are sent to spy on Marshall Cuso. And from three episodes alone, their contribution to the series is already proving to be more of a journey-not-the-destination type deal, good for plenty of comedic relief.

The pilot episode’s shoulder-shimmying introduction to Copano and Harrington gives us all we need to know about their partnership; when they aren’t legitimately investigating the Marshall case, both of them spend their downtime pleasantly exchanging factoids, or straight-up dancing to music with each other. And their partnership wouldn’t be the same without their intermittent betting on irrelevant circumstances, like whether some ducks will show up at Marshall’s house at a specific time, or the number of steps it takes to get from the elevator to the door of their building.

‘Common Side Effects’ Copano and Harrington Are Well-Rounded Characters on Their Own