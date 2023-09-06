You're in for a real treat today, Community fans. Throughout the show's six seasons, Community has welcomed some truly unforgettable appearances. From action legends and comedic icons to stars of stage and screen, the show featured an amazing roster of guest stars over the years.

These talented actors made the most of their time at Greendale Community College, creating hilarious and heartfelt moments with the study group that still make us laugh years later. From Betty White to Owen Wilson, These are the best familiar faces that guest starred on Community.

10 Martin Starr

Martin Starr's Professor Cligoris is one of the show's most unforgettable guest stars. His eccentric and intense character brought such hilarious moments. His bizarre teaching methods. Who could forget Intro to Political Science, where he had the class reenact a UN crisis simulation in costume? His over-the-top role playing and nonstop intensity were comedy gold.

Overall, Starr's unhinged and lovably weird performance as the peculiar Professor Cligoris deserves recognition. His zany guest role brought so much humor and joy to an already fantastic show.

9 Tony Hale

Tony Hale's guest appearances on Community left an indelible mark on the show's comedic landscape. His versatility shone through as he portrayed two distinct characters, Professor Holly and Assistant Director DeSalvo, with impeccable comedic timing.

Hale's quirky, over-the-top performances perfectly complemented the show's eccentric atmosphere, earning him a nod among the best guest stars. His memorable presence added a unique flavor to the series, creating moments of laughter and surprise that enriched the Community experience for fans, showcasing Hale as a standout guest star in the show's vibrant ensemble of talent.

8 Randall Park

Randall Park's guest appearances on Community were not limited to his later seasons' portrayal of himself. While fans fondly remember his role as himself in the show's final seasons, his earlier appearance in the first season often goes unnoticed.

In Season 1, Episode 15, "Romantic Expressionism," Park lent his voice to the fake science-fiction action movie "Kickpuncher," for a character named Crime Boss. The fact that his presence was purely vocal might explain why this role is sometimes overlooked. Beyond that, Park's commitment to the Community universe extended to the Greendale Community College Webisodes, further showcasing his connection to the beloved cult comedy series.

7 Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson made a very brief guest appearance in Season 1, Episode 13, "Investigative Journalism," along with Jack Black. Wilson appears at Greendale Community College at the very end of the episode. His appearance as the leader of the "cool group" in this episode added a humorous and unexpected element to the storyline, and fans of the show remember this guest appearance fondly.

Wilson's ability to react authentically and play off his co-stars contributes to the comedic brilliance he brings to his roles. His natural charisma and likability shine through, whether he's in a slapstick comedy or a more subtle, character-driven piece.

6 LeVar Burton

LeVar Burton's status as one of the best guest stars on Community is indisputable. His recurring appearances or even mentions of a fictionalized version of himself elevated the show's humor with consistent laughs, like when Abed mimicked Georgi LaForge, his favorite character from the sci-fi show Star Trek: the Next Generation. The ongoing joke surrounding his potential involvement in various situations, along with his deadpan responses, created a memorable running gag.

Beyond the humor, his portrayal added a layer of meta-awareness to the show's storytelling. Furthermore, Burton's presence facilitated both hilarious and touching moments, notably during his journey with Troy. This combination of humor, meta-humor, and emotional depth solidified LeVar Burton's place as a beloved and standout guest star on Community.

5 Luis Guzmán

Playing a fictionalized version of himself, Luis Guzmán's arrival at Greendale Community College as a famous alumnus, initially led to hilariously unexpected situations. However, what truly elevated his guest role was the poignant moment when he confronted Dean Pelton about the school's identity crisis.

Guzmán's character, while amusingly baffled by the campus, delivered a powerful message about the importance of cherishing the present and the institution itself. His ability to seamlessly integrate humor with genuine wisdom made his appearance a standout, contributing to the show's unique charm. His appearance stands out as one of the best due to its blend of humor and heartfelt insight.

4 Jack Black

When the legendary Jack Black came to Greendale as Buddy Austin, it was an instant classic episode. His over-the-top comedic energy and passion for improvisation led to some unforgettable moments. In just one episode, he masterfully embodied a character who was simultaneously endearing and cringe-inducing. Buddy's desperate attempts to fit in with the study group, marked by his inappropriate jokes, quirky antics, and lemon squares, provided a steady stream of laughs.

Black's performance as Buddy perfectly encapsulated the show's humor and its penchant for creating memorable, offbeat characters. The emotional depth he brought when Buddy was rejected and later accepted by Jeff displayed Black's ability to evoke sympathy amidst the comedy. Overall, his portrayal of Buddy added a unique and unforgettable dimension to the show, making him one of the standout guest stars in the series' rich ensemble of talent.

3 Brie Larson

Brie Larson's portrayal of Rachel ranks as one of the show's best guest appearances due to the engaging dynamic she brought to the series. Her character, Rachel, offered a fresh perspective as a fellow pop-culture enthusiast, making her an ideal match for Abed. Her introduction in Season 4, Episode 8, "Herstory of Dance" allowed for an exploration of Abed's personal life and emotional growth.

Her presence provided an opportunity for character development, as Abed learned valuable lessons about honesty and respecting boundaries in relationships. Larson's performance was both charming and nuanced, elevating the character of Rachel beyond a mere love interest. Her impact on Abed's storyline and the memorable board game scene made her a standout guest star in Community, contributing to the show's blend of humor and heart.

2 Betty White

One of the most delightful surprise appearances was the legendary Betty White in season 2. At 88 years old, White proved she still had impeccable comedic timing, playing Professor June Bauer, an esteemed anthropology instructor at Greendale.

White's dry wit and self-deprecating humor were on full display. When Jeff compliments her, she quips “Oh go on, I’m blushing...or having a stroke.” Her charming and bubbly personality brightened up every scene she was in. Whether she was recounting adventures from her colorful past or cheekily flirting with students 1/3 her age, White gave a performance that was as memorable as it was heartwarming.

1 Patton Oswalt

Community’s best guest star has to be the hilarious Patton Oswalt as Nurse Jackie. His impeccable comedic timing and the character's hilariously awkward demeanor along with the recurring appearances injected doses of cringe-worthy humor into the series, leaving a lasting impression on viewers. His ability to embody the character's unsettling yet oddly endearing personality added a unique layer to Greendale's eccentric community.

His interactions with the main characters, particularly his uncomfortably awkward moments with Annie and Jeff, consistently delivered laughs and memorable moments. What makes Nurse Jackie stand out is the perfect balance of humor and discomfort that Patton Oswalt brought to the role. His ability to evoke both laughter and cringes is a testament to his comedic talent. In a show known for its offbeat characters and quirky humor, Nurse Jackie's presence remains a standout guest appearance that contributed significantly to the show's comedic brilliance.

