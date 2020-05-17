Here’s How You Can Watch the ‘Community’ Cast Reunion & Table Read

It’s almost time for the Community cast reunion and table read. This special table read event marks a rare occasion for the Community cast it is (almost) entirety to get together and hangout. So, if you’re a fan of the delightfully offbeat NBC comedy from creator Dan Harmon, then you’ll need to know how to watch.

As we reported back on May 7, the alums of Community — Joel McHale, Ken Jeong, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Donald Glover, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jim Rash (but, for good reason, absolutely no Chevy Chase) — as well as Harmon will be hanging out virtually for this special event. The Community team will be doing a table read of the fourth episode of Season 5, “Cooperative Polygraphy,” a bottle episode which originally aired back in January 2014. This particular episode featured guest star Walton Goggins but, in lieu of Goggins’ participation for Monday’s virtual event, The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal will take his place. The table read and reunion event will also benefit the charities José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods.

You’ll be able to watch the Community cast reunion and table read event on Monday, May 18 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. The pre-recorded table reading will air only on Sony Pictures TV’s Community YouTube page. After the table reading, there will be a Q&A session featuring tons of fan questions, too. And, when all of that has wrapped up, be sure to check out the continued reunion and hangout hosted by McHale and Jeong as part of their Darkest Timeline podcast, which you can watch here.

