Community has created some of the most memorable themed episodes. From paintball to zombies and thanksgivings to parallel timelines, Community's legacy is one to covet. While the show conceived many phenomenal episodes for every major American holiday, their Christmas episodes were some of the finest in television history. The show ran for six seasons, and soon enough, Abed's (Danny Pudi) catchphrase, "Six Seasons and A Movie," will come true, announced in October 2022. Dan Harmon also addressed the possibility of Donald Glover returning for the film.

Despite Shirley (Yvette Nicole Brown) being the only Christian in the group, Abed was the one always looking for Christmas cheer every year. He finds new and unique ways to bring the group together for Christmas and even convinces his best friend Troy (Donald Glover), a Jehovah's witness, to relish in the spirit of Christmas. Being a pop culture fanatic, he constantly had ideas about how Christmases should be celebrated, and his lack of family was compensated for by his friends - Jeff (Joel McHale), Britta (Gillian Jacobs), Annie (Alison Brie), Troy, Pierce (Chevy Chase), and Shirley - he created at Greendale Community College. But according to IMDb critics, which Christmas episode spreads the most holiday cheer?

"Intro To Knots" (Season 4, Episode 10) - 7.5/10

The last Christmas in the show's six-year-long run, "Intro To Knots" was the first ever Christmas and the first episode in the fourth season not to star Pierce Hawthorne. Jeff explains Pierce is absent because he is taking a sensitivity training course. To celebrate the last Christmas before they graduate, the group has a party at Jeff's place and ends up holding their history professor hostage in the hopes of negotiating getting a better grade. As the group huddles in Jeff's room, Chang (Ken Jeong), impersonating Kevin, ties the professor up, making them accomplices in the kidnapping.

The Die Hard parody in "Intro To Knots" isn't as festive as some of Community's other specials, but the episode makes the transition into its upcoming dark season easier. While not as dark as the forthcoming twists, the episode deconstructs the group's beliefs of superiority and brings a real-life aspect of loneliness to the front. However jolly, the episode suffers from Changnesia and Cornwallis's (Malcolm McDowell) underdeveloped character, which can quickly come across as a substitute for Pierce. The professor's admission quickly results in his acceptance, portraying him as a relatively modest version of Pierce, which, while humble, doesn't sit tight with the fans. Chang's disease isn't perceived well by fans either, even though Jeff ends up believing in his friends. Chang and the study group's history is drastic and disgusting, and his carefree appearance in the episode undermines its strength.

"Comparative Religion" (Season 1, Episode 12) - 8.3/10

While the show is yet to morph into its best and get the wings to fly, "Comparative Religion," the first Christmas special in Community, does a remarkable job of introducing the many diverse faiths of its cast: Jeff's Agnosticism, Abed's Islam, Annie's Judaism, Troy's beliefs as a Jehovah's Witness, Pierce's form of unconventional Buddhism, Britta's atheism, and Shirley's Christianity. After being tormented by bullies in the 80s, Anthony Michael Hall goes on to become one in the 2000s. He challenges Jeff to a fistfight that clashes directly with Shirley's faith, sending the group into a tailspin.

While not the best Community Christmas special, "Comparative Religion" comes in close enough. Despite having a unique and approachable theme, the episode lacks character building and makes the characters gloomy with the repetitive mentions of violence. However, the episode stays true to the spirit of Christmas by having an inclusive celebration, which promotes respect and understanding of all faiths.

"Regional Holiday Music" (Season 3, Episode 10) - 8.5/10

An extremely dark-humored Christmas episode starts with Jeff telling Abed, "I think what we've learned, Abed, is that attempts to

make the holidays brighter tend to give them a certain darkness." A coincidence? With Community, it's unlikely. When Jeff's anonymous complaint leads to a collective mental break for the Glee Club, their coach, Cory Radisson (Taran Killam) approaches the study group entailing their help for the Christmas event ... and the regionals. While everyone disagrees with his proposition and moves on with their lives, Cory manipulates Abed, forever the Christmas enthusiast, into convincing the group to perform. It seems holly and jolly and sexy (in the form of Annie's special dance for Jeff) until Abed unleashes Cory's ulterior motives.

While no one ever saw or mentioned Cory's murder spree again, it is terrifying to think about another bus crash in the waiting. A dark alternative to Community's regular specials, "Regional Holiday Music," is more than just a parody of Glee. Instead, it is a poignant satire of the worst aspects of Christmas music and how the race to the best often drains the fun out of its celebration.

"Abed's Uncontrollable Christmas" (Season 2, Episode 11) - 8.6/10

When Abed wakes up to a letter from his mom canceling her yearly Christmas visit, he starts perceiving the study group as being stop-motion animated. While Abed is highly pop-culture-influenced and perceived as "weird" by the group members, the claymation is unusual - even by the study group's standards. The group assumes it is a psychotic break and agrees to go on a holiday adventure as their Christmas selves: Jeff-in-the-Box, Britta-Bot, Baller-Annie, Troy Soldier, Baby Shirley, and Teddy Pierce. They enlist the help of Professor Duncan (John Oliver), who agrees to portray Christmas Warlock, to help Abed get through the phase.

As they explore Planet Abed to help Abed search for the true meaning of Christmas, they ward off the Christmas Warlock, and return things to normal. Abed finds the meaning of Christmas in his found family and, for once, finds comfort in much more than just movies and TV shows. Undeniably the best Christmas episode of Community, "Abed's Uncontrollable Christmas" is presented in stop-motion and calls for seasonal viewing. The episode is a parody of classic Rankin Bass films and is so unique - so unambiguously Community - that it has achieved cult status. As the name suggests, the episode is Abed-focused and is Community's most high-concept Christmas special.

