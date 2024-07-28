The Big Picture Dan Harmon's Community excels at film parodies, epitomized by episodes like "Contemporary American Poultry."

The episode cleverly parodies mafia movies, specifically Goodfellas, exploring themes of power dynamics and betrayal.

Jeff and Abed's dynamic in running a chicken finger operation leads to personal growth and reflection on their friendship.

One of the many things Dan Harmon's sitcom Community is beloved for is its pitch-perfect film parodies, not just in its particular references but how they satirize entire film genres in one episode. "Pillows and Blankets" is a wartime history documentary, "A Fistful of Paintballs" is a classic Western, and "G.I. Jeff" is G.I. Joe. One of the best examples happens in the first season. The most discussed episode from this season is "Modern Warfare," a riff on beloved action movies. However, it would be a crime to sleep on the twenty-first episode, titled "Contemporary American Poultry."

Every cafeteria has one item you'd kill to get your hands on but never can. At Greendale Community College, it's chicken fingers. The delicious deep-fried snack is the only good thing on the lunch menu. Our favorite study group always laments just missing it before realizing that much of the problem is the fry cook, Starburns (Dino Stamatopoulos), is skimming chicken fingers to give to other people as a popularity bid. Rather than telling the relevant authorities, Jeff Winger (Joel McHale), the self-elected study group leader, decides that the group should do a grift of their own. They place the socially awkward and genre-savvy Abed (Danny Pudi) on the fryer and start exchanging chicken fingers for favors like posses, backpacks, grades, and monkeys called "Annie's Boobs." The study group runs a successful outfit until, like it always does, greed and ego get in the way. Chiefly, a power struggle between Abed and Jeff.

This 'Community' Episode Is a Love Letter to More Than One Mafia Movie

In case you haven't noticed, the episode is a humorous love letter to the classic mafia movies of the late 20th century. With lines, plot points, and even camera angles that harken back to the days of ring kissing and offers you can't refuse. They replicate the classic shot of Michael Corleone closing the door on Kay and use themes of ego-destroying relationships and greed destroying the soul. There are even viciously personal and hyper-specific punishments that, while not as violent as the head of a prized horse on your pillow, get the message across.

Stylistically, it heavily draws inspiration from the beloved works of Martin Scorsese, with the very first narration being a direct send-up to the first line of the 1990 film Goodfellas: "As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be in a mafia movie." However, Goodfellas isn't the only Scorsese mafia film that uses narration for added context, and there is a film that is arguably closer to the Community episode.

Casino is a 1995 film also directed by Scorses and starring Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. It's more historical fiction but based on the mafia's control over Las Vegas during the 1970s, specifically the story of Frank "Lefty" Rosenthal, here named Sam "Ace" Rothstein. In the early-to-mid 20th century, Las Vegas was in the pocket of the Chicago outfit. They practically built the place with its lavish hotels and casinos, which brought in money from tourists and celebrities alike. All they had to do was sneak out with some untaxed money from the top, which would be a racket known as 'The Skim.' This is a setup similar to "Contemporary American Poultry," to the point where they refer to their antics as skimming. On top of that, Abed is the main contributor to the scheme, and he has more in common with the hyper-competent micromanager Ace Rothstein than Henry Hill, the protagonist of Goodfellas. Rather than being someone who gets dragged along as an accessory, he takes full control of the operation and runs it like a well-oiled machine. However, that means taking it out of Jeff's hands, which causes both conflict and character growth.

Inside 'Community's Mafia Parody Is The Best Jeff And Abed Episode

In the study group, Jeff Winger is the boss. He's the one who directs the plans, makes inspirational speeches, and knows just when to hit the table. As a charismatic, amoral, braggadocious, disbarred lawyer, he's a gangster in his own right, with his mix of ego, desperation, and lax morals fitting into any mafia movie. So, it would be easy to assume that, in a scenario like this, Jeff would hold all the cards. He certainly thinks so. However, his fatal mistake was putting Abed in charge of the actual chicken, not only because he has the logistical skills to pull off the skim in a way that benefits everyone but because he's genre-savvy enough to game the system to his advantage.

Abed is the one who knows how to think bigger, properly organize chicken distribution, and turn it into something more than a snack. But he's also doing what he thinks Jeff would do by taking power for himself, muscling out the competition, and punishing his friends when they step out of line. But it's all for something else. It's not really about power to Abed. The chicken is finally his way of connecting with others. It's something he sees Jeff do so easily, but at the same time, he abuses the power he has over them for his own ends.

This power struggle leads to a reconciliation after the outfit disbanded when people finally grew sick of the food they once obsessed over. But Jeff and Abed have a scene where they share a plate of chicken fingers in the kitchen. What starts as Jeff's plot to bring down the whole operation by shutting down the fryer for good turns into a very honest and enlightening conversation between Jeff and Abed, one of the best in the whole show. The two realize that it wasn't chicken they wanted but a place in the world where they belong and can improve as human beings. As the two agree to help each other with their interpersonal relationships, the audience has hope they can both find what they're looking for at Greendale Community College.

