Community is one of the most inventive and witty television shows of recent decades with innovative humor that makes each episode feel like a distinct experience. The series was created by Dan Harmon and featured an ensemble cast that included big names, like Joel McHale and future mega-stars, like Donald Glover. The show ran for six seasons and has recently been confirmed to have a film in production. The news is vindication for fans who have long rallied around the cry of "Six Seasons and a Movie!", which started as an inside joke but evolved into the ultimate dream for its viewers.

The series always eagerly plugged itself into pop culture, making sure that there were abundant references to other media that made the show feel like a smorgasbord of entertainment. They have referenced everything from Star Wars to cop procedurals to puppet Christmas specials, with entire episodes committed to changing genres to match the shows and movies they pay homage to. There's plenty of Community to watch while waiting for the movie, but astute fans of the show might notice something missing from most streaming services. "Advanced Dungeons & Dragons" is a Season 2 episode that is one of the most recognizable and talked-about of the show, though that wasn't enough to save it from being pulled from multiple streaming services.

While the episode features some of Community's greatest narrative techniques, a controversial joke involving a character in inappropriate cosplay led to the studios removing the episode. What's interesting is that despite being removed from most streaming services, fans and even cast members have continued to give the episode praise. So what happened in "Advanced Dungeons & Dragons" that caused it to be pulled from streaming, but has also led some people to share their direct desire for it to be restored?

What Is 'Advanced Dungeons & Dragons' About?

"Advanced Dungeons & Dragons" is the 14th episode of Season 2 and follows the study group as they participate in a game of Dungeons & Dragons in order to cheer up a depressed classmate. Neil (Charlie Koontz) was another student at Greendale Community College who was bullied for his weight, as he was almost universally referred to as "Fat Neil" by the general populace. After he ominously donates all his D&D books to Jeff (McHale), the study group is alarmed and makes a plan to host a game of D&D in order to cheer up their classmate. They all get together in the study room and, with Abed (Danny Pudi) as the Dungeon Master, jump into some good old-fashioned tabletop role-playing. However, the remaining and most problematic member of the study group, Pierce (Chevy Chase), rudely interrupts their game and proceeds to harass and bully Neil further. Fortunately for Neil, Pierce's villainous efforts actually made him an incredibly effective, well, villain. The study group doesn't just end up fighting a magical dragon, but they also encourage Neil, who is able to learn how to stand up for himself against bullying.

The episode is a masterclass in storytelling, highlighting just how daring Community is willing to be. The game of Dungeons & Dragons is played the way that an actual game among friends would be played. It's as silly as it is serious, as the study group inevitably ends up committing to shenanigans while they try to figure out how to play the game. Even the names of the characters for each player are as ridiculous as the ones people come up with on their own, featuring standouts like Bing Bong the Archer (played by Troy) and Hector the Well-Endowed (played by Annie).

Instead of cutting away to action sequences that show fantasy warriors fighting against goblins, the gameplay is entirely "theater of the mind," which is the term used to describe how D&D is played without the use of battle maps or figurines. Abed describes the scene, the players describe what their characters do, and the narration is perfectly effective for inspiring a viewer's imagination. Before Critical Role made D&D cool and before Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves became a smash hit, "Advanced Dungeons & Dragons" was arguably the best mainstream representation of the popular game.

Why Was "Advanced Dungeons & Dragons" Removed From Streaming Services?

So if the episode was such a great example of DnD, why was it removed from most streaming services? The controversy around the episode came from a joke involving Ben Chang (Ken Jeong), who arrived at the D&D game in full cosplay as a dark elf, which meant he wore black makeup on his face and arms. The makeup immediately drew comparisons to blackface, something called out by Shirley (Yvette Nicole Brown) in the episode, who asks the group if they're just going to ignore that "hate crime." Chang is resolute in the fact that he's dressed as a dark elf, also known as a drow, and was committing to the role-play more than everyone else. However, his character, Brutalitops the Magician, is very quickly killed and removed from the game.

In June 2020, Netflix and Hulu both removed the episode from their streaming services, which was met with support from Sony Pictures Television, the studio that produced Community. This episode removal happened within a few weeks of episodes from Scrubs and 30 Rock being pulled for featuring characters in blackface. Series creator, Dan Harmon

Should "Advanced Dungeons & Dragons" Return to Streaming?

Though the episode continues to be unavailable on most streaming services, there have been people in the Black community that have spoken about whether they believe the removal was appropriate. Yvette Nicole Brown spoke about the controversial episode in an interview with io9. She expressed sadness that the episode was pulled, seeing it as an over-correction because Chang was explicitly dressed as a drow, not in blackface. People more familiar with D&D would understand the appearance of dark elves, but as Brown noted, none of the characters in the show were familiar with the game. She also affirms that Shirley, one of the two Black people in that episode, actively calls Chang out on his appearance, giving the punchline to the joke before Chang's character is swiftly killed and absent from the rest of the episode. Brown ultimately sees the episode as "a great story about bullying and showing up for your friends," which is why she hopes that streaming services reconsider returning the episode.

Khadija Mbowe, a YouTube creator and commentator, also discussed the episode and the controversy, presenting further points into the conversation about Chang's "blackface." Like Brown, Mbowe didn't see the removal of the episode as entirely necessary. She spoke about how the history of blackface involved the "caricaturization" of the Black community's mannerisms and way of speaking, not just darkened makeup. She concedes that she has nostalgia for the show and, thus, likely has a more forgiving outlook on the joke, but gives the power to the viewers.

Other cast and crew have also shared their thoughts on the episode. Alison Brie, who played Annie (and played Hector the Well-Endowed), called the episode one of her favorites in the entire series. Creator, Dan Harmon shared his thoughts in a New York Times interview, ultimately agreeing with the reasoning for the episode's removal, seeing it as justifiable because of the joke, but still seeing the episode as one of the series' best.

'Community' Sets up a Larger Conversation About D&D

However, as if the conversation wasn't complicated enough, there is still discussion to be had regarding racist undertones in fantasy media. While dressing up as a drow might not be inherently racist, why are dark elves, a species known for being universally malicious, of an abnormally dark skin tone? The D&D community has begun to address some of the racial undertones and stereotyping of fantasy races in the genre. Fantasy racism, despite its name, is a genuine issue that permeates through games like D&D. Races like orcs and drow are allowed to be "othered" from humans, yet their inspiration can be traced back to very real ethnic groups and stereotypes. So while Chang dressing up as a drow might not be directly blackface— lacking the ridicule of Black people specifically — the origins of the dark elf itself might be the area conversations need to be focused around.

If you ultimately decide you want to watch "Advanced Dungeons & Dragons," be sure to squeeze it in after "Celebrity Pharmocology" and purchase the single episode on Amazon Prime. However, if you understandably choose to skip this episode, there's plenty of Dungeons & Dragons-themed content to consume, with media like Vox Machina, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, an upcoming live-action series on Paramount+, and even actual play shows that feature people playing the game in real-time.