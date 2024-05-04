The Big Picture Community's Season 2 finale episodes pay homage to classic Westerns through clever references and creative storytelling techniques.

In "A Fistful of Paintballs," characters embody Western tropes, parodying iconic movies like The Magnificent Seven and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

The intricate costuming, strong character arcs, and nods to famous Westerns in the episode make it one of Community's best, blending action and humor seamlessly.

Since its debut in 2009, the beloved cult classic sitcom Community has been known for its sharp inventiveness and laugh-out-loud hilarity. Week after week, every episode felt like a cinematic event diving into the wacky and weird. Even with the advent of streaming, how many shows can you honestly say did what Dan Harmon’s series could do? Led by the incomparable Joel McHale and an equally funny ensemble, the genre-bending series was a class act in navigating the delicate balance between homage and satire to cement its place as one of the most influential sitcoms of all time. But as Community stands out with pop culture parodies that deconstruct tropes for seamless comedic effect, their best episode came in the form of its straight-shooting throwback to Westerns with its two-part Season 2 finale, “A Fistful of Paintballs” and “For a Few Paintballs More.”

In “A Fistful of Paintballs,” Greendale transforms into the Wild West as students take part in an epic and messy paintball battle with the winner taking home $100,000. As Jeff (McHale) turns into the reluctant hero, the group teams up to help one another but finds their friendship with Pierce (Chevy Chase) is put to the test. As the paintball war escalates and an assassin known as The Black Rider (Josh Holloway) threatens their “survival,” the group must navigate the chaos to protect themselves and uncover the paintball event’s true motives. In the Season 2 finale, “A Few Paintballs More,” the story continues and culminates in a dramatic, Western-styled high noon showdown as tensions rise and alliances shift. But while the episodes collectively pay tribute to acclaimed filmmaker Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy, there are more genre-specific Easter eggs sprinkled across the show’s first two-part episode.

‘Community’ Immerses Viewers With Its Distinct Styling

The Community episode kicks off its tribute to Westerns right from the start with the title, “A Fistful of Paintballs,” setting its tone as a direct reference to the Sergio Leone classic A Fistful of Dollars, starring Clint Eastwood. While the opening credits of the episode mimic the style of typical Western movie credits complete with a genre-inspired font and imagery, the episode brilliantly features music reminiscent of Western soundtracks filled with twangy guitar riffs and orchestral arrangements typical of acclaimed composer, Ennio Morricone’s style.

Creating some captivating visual homages to some of the most iconic Westerns, “A Fistful of Paintballs” includes strong framing shots in a way that mimics the cinematography of Westerns by Leone. Throughout the episodes, creator Dan Harmon employs a few “cowboy shots” that are framed from the actor’s mid-waist to right above their head, showcasing their weaponry. It’s also a good way to get a lot of depth out of its cast to showcase more emotion in the performance while signaling confidence and heroism.

‘Community’s Costumes Are Easter Eggs of Western Classics

Image via NBC Universal

With Dan Harmon nailing the aesthetic, the show also manages to evoke the Wild West with its characters in full spaghetti Western garb, including cowboy hats, bandanas, vests, and boots. But those looks are not just costumes. They serve as Easter eggs for genre fans to enhance the story’s sharp parody. For instance, Troy (Donald Glover) is seen wearing a yellow costume that is a direct throwback to the character of Bart in Mel Brooks’s Blazing Saddles. Decked out in a bright yellow Western shirt with snap fastenings, he even wears a sheriff’s badge, referencing Bart’s role.

Meanwhile, his best friend Abed (Danny Pudi) is pulling from Leone’s Dollars Trilogy with Eastwood’s signature style. Wearing a poncho similar to “The Man With No Name,” Abed adds an air of mystery to his minimalist look with a sense of quiet ruggedness. It’s a fun, playful nod to the Leone classics that also complements Abed’s character and love for movies. Not to mention, looking at someone like Jeff, we see the series’ lead sporting a sharp replica of Yul Brenner’s simple yet authoritative style in The Magnificent Seven. With both characters exuding confidence and a stoic demeanor, it adds to their spirit and a strong ability to get the job done. But it’s not just the costumes that give this Community episode its punch.

‘Community’ Creates Strong Story Arcs Through Western Throwbacks

Close

Troy and Abed might appear to be giving life to the genre with their dynamic mirroring the charm and banter of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, but the show digs into the specifics of its character arcs, parodying some of the greatest Westerns. In examining Jeff’s reluctant heroism, we see how he prefers to avoid conflict and focus on his own interests — a trait found in Gary Cooper’s Marshal Will Kane from High Noon. In seeing how Kane is hesitant to face dangers posed by Frank Miller and his gang, Jeff doesn’t want to get involved with the paintball war. But, an overwhelming sense of duty is present in both characters as they want to protect their communities. Despite Jeff’s self-serving tendencies, he always prioritizes the welfare of others when faced with challenges, similar to Kane, who refuses to back down in the face of danger, proving the two have a strong sense of duty and moral integrity.

In contrast, Pierce Hawthorne (Chevy Chase) plays a natural antagonist, drawing parallels to classic Western villains like Calvera in The Magnificent Seven or Frank in Once Upon a Time in the West. Donning a black hat that serves as heavy-handed symbolism signifying his villainous turn, we see Pierce leading one of the rival paintball factions, seeking dominance and control over Greendale Community College. This is an arc similar to Calvera and Frank, respectively, who threaten the livelihoods of the communities they inhabit. The three of them display ruthless demeanor in their pursuit of power. But while the former two resort to murdering members of their community to get what they want, Pierce uses deceit and manipulation to further his agenda while betraying his friends. Of course, Pierce’s over-the-top villainy has a comedic flair, but it’s still rooted in some of the Western catalog’s best bad guys.

Other films that get some love in the Community episode are True Grit and Tombstone as seen best with Annie (Alison Brie), who not only captures the spirit of Westerns with her corset-like vest and saloon-style vibe but undertakes the determined sidekick role with characters like Mattie Ross or Doc Holliday, respectively. Naturally complementing her goody-two-shoes character, Annie swaps her backpack for the action girl trope with gun holsters to provide support and assistance to Jeff and her team while holding her own in the face of danger — and a steamy confrontation with the (very handsome, despite Jeff’s chagrin), Black Rider (Josh Holloway).

“A Fistful of Paintballs” Is One of 'Community’s Best Episodes for Good Reason

Your browser does not support the video tag.

With the episode heavily referencing some of the greatest Westerns of all time, it’s also no secret this is an addition to the Dan Harmon series that will go down in history as one of the best on network television. Referencing The Good, the Bad and the Ugly throughout, especially in its character dynamics and showdown scenes, Community manages to recreate the atmosphere of a Wild West town brimming with makeshift forts and saloons to explore themes like lawlessness, survival, and the common clash between order and chaos. This framework advances not just the show’s depth and writing as a masterclass in what sitcoms should look like, but it allows for comedy to evolve through the things we love most with twists and subversions we wouldn’t dream of.

Community is known for its innovative storytelling techniques and “A Fistful of Paintballs” is no exception. The episode’s narrative structure and creative use of flashbacks and montages enhance the viewing experience to demonstrate the show’s willingness to experiment and subvert the filmmaking norms of these Westerns. Striking the perfect balance between action and comedy, the episode is exceedingly clever and funny. Every little detail plays up the charm of this series and elevates it to another level, including how the whole study group is a reflection of The Magnificent Seven, where the band of heroes defends their town — er, college — together.

From Annie cooking cans of beans on a bunsen burner to the dancers at Fort Hawthorne, which serves as a funny homage to the Gem Saloon in Deadwood. But even as there are dancers present that Jeff likes, dance major Vicky (Danielle Kaplowitz) gets some hilarious screen time dancing for Pierce and his patrons while working for Twinkies. As a captivating and funny cliffhanger for the Season 2 finale, “A Fistful of Paintballs” really levels up the show’s appeal through its punchy, engaging comedy for an episode that sticks with you all these years later.

Community is available to stream on Peacock in the U.S.

Watch on Peacock