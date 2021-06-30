Iliza Shlesinger is having quite the run in the film industry at the moment. She appeared in the 2018 gem, Instant Family. Then it was on to starring alongside Mark Wahlberg in Spenser Confidential. After that, she shared the screen with Vanessa Kirby and Ellen Burstyn in Pieces of a Woman and now she’s celebrating the release of Good on Paper, a film she headlines and also wrote based on a true experience. Given the fact that Shlesinger is largely known as being one of the best stand-up comics in the business, it’d make sense if acting appeared to be a newer endeavor for her. The thing is though, it’s not.

With Good on Paper now available to stream on Netflix, Shlesinger joined us for an episode of Collider Ladies Night to recap her journey from her earliest ambitions to the new movie, with a heavy emphasis on the acting side of her career. Shlesinger told us a bit about her experience at film school, making the move to LA and exactly when she started auditioning for film and television projects. Here’s how she put it:

“The secret is, people always think it’s something that I’m recently interested in. I auditioned for Community! I auditioned for The Hangover! That was a poor casting choice, but I’ve been auditioning at a really high level for a very long time.”

Yes, some folks get lucky and hit it big with a winning audition and project early on in a career, but more often than not, securing a steady stream of acting gigs requires a significant amount of time, work and perseverance, and Shlesinger is well aware of all of that:

“I have so much respect for actors because you need permission from several people to practice that craft. And stand-up, I can just get up - I don’t even need a microphone sometimes. There are people who put in those 10,000 hours and I put in my 10,000 with stand-up and I built a career with that and I haven’t put in the time that a lot of people had, but stand-up has afforded me acting opportunities. But I’ve been at it a very long time.”

If you’ve seen Good on Paper then you’re already well aware that Shlesinger has the chops to deliver big as an actor, so what was the deal with all of those earlier auditions? As Shlesinger explained it, it has nothing to do with them not going well:

“The thing is, I don’t tank them. You do well and it’s like, ‘We just went with someone else.’ You never get the feedback. So there’s always that dangling carrot. But also, it’s not about being the greatest stand-up of all time because that is so subjective, and it’s not about being the greatest actress. It’s about, for me, and always has been - you can check all the interviews - evolving and getting to create art on my own terms on bigger and better stages, and I try to do that with every new project. I try to have a better iteration of myself.”

If you’re eager to hear more about Shlesinger’s run in the stand-up realm and in Hollywood, keep an eye out for her episode of Collider Ladies Night dropping soon. And in the meantime, you can catch Shlesinger in Good on Paper, Pieces of a Woman, Spenser Confidential and four comedy specials all streaming on Netflix now.

