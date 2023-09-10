Community, the cult sitcom created by Dan Harmon, focuses around the misadventures of a group of community college students and staff as they attempt to balance their studies with their interpersonal conflicts. With six seasons and a movie (currently in early production), Community has showcased the strengths of its core cast of characters across a variety of genres and bizarre situations.

As an ensemble cast, the main characters in Community possess contrasting and varied personalities that create compelling interpersonal dynamics between each other. Taking into consideration character development, comedic value and memorability, these are episodes that particularly showcase individual Community characters.

9 Jeff Winger - "Beginner Pottery"

Season 1, Episode 19 (2010)

One of Community's funniest episodes, "Beginner Pottery" follows Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) as he attends the titular class, which he optimistically believes to be "the ultimate blow-off class." In the class, Jeff is obsessively jealous of his handsome and talented classmate Rich (Greg Cromer) and becomes determined to expose him as a fraud.

The episode explores Jeff's insecurity, exposing that despite his efforts to appear cool and superior, he has a crushing fear of failure. The episode's balance of character development and hilarious comedy make it a deeply memorable episode, and one of the best showcases of Jeff's character.

8 Abed Nadir - "Critical Film Studies"

Season 2, Episode 19 (2011)

Abed Nadir (Danny Pudi) is considered by many to be the most likable Community character - a lovable film nerd who struggles socially due to his neurodivergency but cares deeply about his friends. "Critical Film Studies" parodies Pulp Fiction and My Dinner With Andre as Jeff and Abed share a fancy meal and a deep conversation on Abed's birthday, illuminating important details about both men and their friendship.

Although Abed is attempting to portray a character throughout the episode, "Critical Film Studies" showcases his insecurities and the pop culture lens through which he views his relationships to others, shedding light on his character. The relationship between Jeff and Abed is arguably the most important dynamic in the series, and this episode explores it brilliantly.

7 Pierce Hawthorne - "Advanced Dungeons and Dragons"

Season 2, Episode 14 (2011)

Considered by fans to be one of Community's best episodes, "Advanced Dungeons and Dragons" follows the study group as they and fellow student Neil (Charley Koontz) engage in a game of D&D in order to cheer Neil up. However, when Pierce Hawthorne (Chevy Chase) is excluded from joining, he decides to become the game's villain and targets Neil and his character with personal attacks.

Pierce often takes on the role of antagonist in episodes due to his aggression, selfishness and severe rejection sensitivity, and "Advanced Dungeons and Dragons" showcases these traits perfectly. However, his portrayal is by no means solely negative as Neil declares the game to be the best he has ever played, after which the two of them agree to play D&D together again.

6 Britta Perry - "Remedial Chaos Theory"

Season 3, Episode 4 (2011)

"Remedial Chaos Theory" is the series' most conceptually ambitious episode, receiving a Hugo-award nomination for its creative science fiction premise. In the episode, the study group attend a housewarming party at Troy and Abed's new apartment and seven distinct timelines are showcased based on which member of the group leaves to go and collect pizza from the lobby.

Britta Perry (Gillian Jacobs) is arguably the character that was flanderized the most throughout Community's run, beginning the series as a quirky and overly eager but not particularly principled progressive, and ending it as almost a caricature of herself. Although "Remedial Chaos Theory" explores the dynamics between the entire study group, the episode shines as an especially good Britta episode by perfectly balancing her goofiness with her genuine empathy and communication skills.

5 Shirley Bennett - "Foosball and Nocturnal Vigilantism"

Season 3, Episode 9 (2011)

In "Foosball and Nocturnal Vigilantism," Jeff calls upon Shirley Bennett (Yvette Nicole Brown) to coach him at table football, a game she is masterful at. The game brings out Shirley's aggression and competitive nature, and it is revealed that Jeff and Shirley were childhood rivals with her defeating him at foosball in a humiliating game, but they eventually put aside their past and work together in harmony.

Shirley is usually characterized by her overly sweet and passive-aggressive nature, taking on a motherly role in the study group. Therefore, 'Foosball and Nocturnal Vigilantism' demonstrates layers to her personality, showing that she has the potential to be just as rowdy and competitive as her friends and that she was even somewhat of a bully as a child. Additionally, the episode develops her and Jeff's relationship, with them reaching a deeper level of mutual respect through their rivalry.

4 Annie Edison - "Debate 109"

Season 1, Episode 9 (2009)

'Debate 109' is one of the first episodes of Community that explores the crucial relationship dynamic between Jeff and Annie (Alison Brie), a controversial pairing (due to the characters' large age gap) that leads to growth for both characters. In the episode, Jeff assists Annie in a debate tournament for which they both learn crucial debate tactics from one another that drastically improve their performance.

Annie is an enthusiastic and determined student who is often held back by her strong adherence to rules and traditions, with her academic conformity sometimes preventing her from finding more creative solutions to problems. These traits are explored well in "Debate 109," and her using spontaneity and cunning to win the debate makes for an important character moment.

Season 1, Episode 6 (2009)

In "Football, Feminism and You," Jeff is tasked with convincing Troy (Donald Glover) to join Greendale's football team The Greendale Human Beings due to his impressive history as a high school football star. This causes conflict with Annie as she wants to help Troy with his studies, prompting Jeff and Annie to eventually both learn to allow Troy to pursue his own goals.

As well as introducing the hilarious Human Being mascot, the episode showcases Troy's key qualities including his enthusiasm, his easily led nature and his childlike pursuit of fun. Additionally, it explores details about his backstory, explaining why Troy initially stopped playing football and how his relationship with the game has changed as he has matured.

2 Ben Chang - "The First Chang Dynasty"

Season 3, Episode 21 (2012)

In 'The First Chang Dynasty', Ben Chang (Ken Jeong) seizes control of Greendale Community College and takes on the role of emperor, complete with an audacious throne and admiral costume. In order to take down his regime, the study group executes a heist-style plan to infiltrate the college.

Chang is the most eccentric Community character and as a result, he was not always used to the best of his potential throughout the series. However, in "The First Chang Dynasty," his chaotic and often villainous personality is used effectively to drive an exciting and deliberately absurd plot that allows Jeong to perfectly utilize his trademark manic energy.

1 Craig 'The Dean' Pelton - "Documentary Filmmaking: Redux"

Season 3, Episode 8 (2011)

In "Documentary Filmmaking: Redux," the Dean (Jim Rash) is tasked with producing a new promotional video for Greendale which completely spirals out of control when the Dean feels extreme pressure after Luis Guzmán agrees to appear in it. As Abed films a behind-the-scenes documentary, the commercial goes over $10,000 over budget and overworks everyone involved, with the Dean suffering a mental breakdown.

Jim Rash's performance in Community is unique and hilarious, making the Dean one of the series' best characters. Watching him unravel in "Documentary Filmmaking: Redux" is both funny and alarming, and it exemplifies just how much he cares about Greendale despite his relative incompetence, perfectly showcasing his character.

