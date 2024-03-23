The Big Picture Community already had a perfect ending that served as a satisfying send-off for the characters.

Creator Dan Harmon's desire for a movie revival risks reopening past production issues and may not capture the show's original charm.

Reviving classic comedies like Community rarely succeeds, as seen in failed reboots of other beloved shows.

The 21st century saw the debut of many great comedy shows, proving that the traditional sitcom format was in dire need of reinvention. Compared to the standard “nuclear family” style programs of the 1980s and 1990s, the new century’s comedies pushed the boundaries with their content, broke traditional rules of formatting, and opened themselves up to more diverse creative perspectives. While programs like The Office and How I Met Your Mother became major hits that secured significant ratings and awards success, many of the best comedies of the era earned more niche followings. Although it never became “mainstream,” the comedy series Community stood out for its memorable characters, inventive storylines, and self-referential humor. While creator Dan Harmon has teased the possibility of a continuation that would unite the original cast, Community is best left alone without a feature film spinoff.

‘Community’ Already Had a Perfect Ending

Community takes place at the small community college of Greendale, which stands out due to its unusual course curriculum and idiosyncratic student body. After being disbarred from his law firm due to a series of lies about his education, the former lawyer Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) begins attending Greendale to build back his career. Over the course of his freshman year, Jeff forms a study group with the outspoken social activist Britta Perry (Gillian Jacobs), the quirky film student Abed Nadir (Danny Pudi), the former high school sports star Troy Barnes (Danny Glover), the eccentric billionaire Pierce Hawthorne (Chevy Chase), the overachiever Annie Edison (Alison Brie), and the divorced mother Shirley Bennett (Yvette Nicole Brown). Unlike other sitcoms of the era, Community spent an equal amount of time developing each member of the ensemble. Each of the show’s main characters was given standout episodes throughout its six-season run.

While it began with a promising pilot that perfectly set up the show’s premise, Community suffered from major fluctuations in quality throughout its run. Harmon’s absence for the show’s fourth season led to an increase in unbelievable storylines that turned Community’s once charming “quirks” into obnoxious territory. The series also suffered from several cast members leaving; although Troy was given a perfect final episode with the fifth season’s “Geothermal Escapism,” his absence disrupted the social dynamic of the group. Pierce was later killed off in the show’s fourth season, and Brown left the series in the middle of its final string of episodes. While supporting characters like Jim Rash’s Dean Craig Pelton and Paget Brewster’s Frankie Dart were given more sizable roles to make up for the lost cast members, the series never regained the strength of its initial run.

Although the six-season run was incredibly uneven, Community had a strong season finale that served as a perfect send-off for the characters. “Emotional Consequences of Broadcast Television” saw Jeff reflecting on his experiences at Greendale, signifying that he had truly evolved from the immature, selfish man-child he had been at the beginning of the first season. Annie and Abed also take off on new adventures that are satisfying in their ambiguity. While the finale made a cheeky reference to the possibility of a feature film adaptation, the inconclusiveness of Community’s last episode is part of the reason it was so successful.

Behind the Scenes, 'Community' Got Ugly

Image via NBC

Harmon has not been shy about his enthusiasm for a Community movie, teasing that the upcoming feature will feature the entire cast returning and be set on Greendale’s campus. While it would be fun to see some of the cast members on screen together once more, Community is less relevant than it was during its initial release. In the years since the show’s conclusion, Glover has become a television superstar thanks to Atlanta, and Brie has led successful shows like Glow. It would be hard to see them reiterating characters who already had complete arcs without feeling like a complete retread.

Returning to the Community canon may spark some uncomfortable discourse given the somewhat tumultuous production of the original series. Chase’s intolerable behavior on set sparked many feuds, and Harmon’s abrupt departure and return forced the series to spend extensive time referencing its previous failures. A Community movie may be too steeped in its own continuity to ever work as a film, as the story would likely have to reference the unusual circumstances surrounding its challenging production cycle.

Although the show frequently featured episodes inspired by classic films, the structure of Community may not be well-suited for a feature-length story. Part of the show’s appeal was that individual episodes could spend time focusing on just one genre, such as a zombie invasion or a paintball war. While this led to an anarchic series with a seemingly uninhibited imagination, it would be more challenging to retain this tone for the entirety of a feature film that tells a more concentrated story.

Reviving Classic Comedy Shows Rarely Works

Close

While nostalgic-themed reboots are more popular than ever, revivals of classic comedy shows are rarely successful. Arrested Development was a cult classic show similar to Community that had diminishing returns when it was revitalized for a new season on Netflix; similarly, comedy reboots like Paramount+’s Fraser and Netflix’s Fuller House failed to capture the same tone of the originals. The only true examples of successful comedy reboots, such as That ‘90s Show and Cobra Kai, succeeded because they introduced a new cast; however, a potential Community movie seems more intent on only focusing on the original characters.

Although the rallying cry of “six seasons and a movie” has been essential within its fanbase, a Community movie is unlikely to inspire the same enthusiasm the show had. While Community was a series that reached its comedic high points due to its surprising quality, a film would face sizable expectations to resolve the various plot threads that were left hanging. The characters from Community have graduated and moved on from Greendale; it may be time for the fans to do the same thing.

Community is streaming on Netflix in the U.S.

Watch on Netflix