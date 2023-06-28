After a six-season run and years of speculation, a Community movie is officially happening -- and another cast member has been confirmed to return. According to Joel McHale, series regular and returning cast member for the feature, Donald Glover is set to reprise his role as Troy Barnes for the movie. Upon the initial announcement, Glover was not listed in the confirmed cast list. However, McHale recently reinstilled hope that Glover will return.

During an interview with Kelly Ripa for her Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, McHale let slip that Glover is coming back. He stated that "Donald's coming back and that's really important. The fact that Donald's gonna do it, that was the big piece. But I think everyone's coming back. I mean, so far we're pretty good. And I think that will happen. If not then, you know, Donald will be there." McHale's announcement goes hand in hand with Glover's own statements earlier this year. When speaking with GQ, Glover noted that "we" (the cast) would be shooting it soon, apparently confirming he would, indeed, be back. Peacock has yet to confirm Glover's involvement.

Who Was Troy Barnes in Community?

Glover was a longtime staple of the series, playing former high school football star Troy Barnes. Troy was an integral part of the group, who quickly bonded with Abed (Danny Pudi) and became part of the iconic and near inseparable duo. Despite Troy's fairly easygoing personality, he struggled to find his place at Greendale Community after he no longer had the football legend status to rely on. But he got there. When Season 5 rolled around, Troy decided to set off on a new adventure, using Pierce's inheritance to sail the world.

For now, Troy's role in the movie is unclear, as is a majority of the storyline for the feature. However, Dan Harmon, series creator and writer/executive producer for the feature, previously revealed that the movie will see the Greendale crew reunite at the college once more, though the exact reason is still unknown. Harmon also noted what not to expect from the movie. Alongside McHale and Glover, returning cast includes Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Ken Jeong, and Jim Rash. Yvette Nicole Brown has not yet been confirmed.

While the Community movie is finally, officially happening, it's still facing some struggles to get off the ground. Currently, production on the movie is halted due to the ongoing writers' strike. It was initially set to begin production earlier this year but has since been delayed in solidarity with the writers. Despite some disappointment over the delay, McHale also expressed his excitement to get to work.

All seasons of Community are streaming now on Hulu, coming soon to Peacock.