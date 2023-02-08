As every Community fan knows, the acclaimed series’ in-joke and legendary tag #sixseasonsandamovie is now closer than ever to becoming a reality. While we’re still waiting for some important official announcements, high-profile cast members of the series—as well as series creator Dan Harmon—have spoken about the Community movie at some point, and now series alum Alison Brie tells Collider what’s the latest news when it comes to this highly expected event.

During a press tour to promote her new movie Somebody I Used to Know, Brie told Collider's own Christina Radish that rumors are pointing to a possible summer shooting schedule for the movie, as Brie's costar Joel McHale also hinted at. This suggests that the Community movie could come out sooner rather than later, but, at the same time, Brie admitted that she’s still “waiting to read a script.” She couldn't contain her excitement about discussing it, however:

“It’s crazy. I’m totally surprised. For a long time, I think it was just a great joke. It was a great hashtag. It was a great way for a stranger to yell something at me, from across the street. And it’s a credit to our fans, absolutely, that it’s happening. The ‘Community’ fans are the best. They made this happen. They have kept six seasons and a movie a dream that’s been alive for all of these years. So, I am totally surprised and super excited.”

Community Movie: Is Everyone Coming Back?

Brie also added that she’s keeping her fingers crossed for the rumors to be true and that principal photography indeed begins this summer. She added that she hopes “everything goes according to plan. I hope that we are all on set together this summer.” By "we" of course, she means the show’s incredible cast that originally featured McHale, Danni Pudi, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong. We have yet to discover what capacity Yvette Nicole Brown and Donald Glover will be able to participate due to their conflicting schedules. Chevy Chase is not expected to return after he famously had a falling out with Harmon and his character was eventually killed off.

Community ran for five seasons on NBC, and even though it was critically acclaimed, its niche audience always had the show at risk of cancelation. It eventually happened in Season 5, but then the show got picked up by Yahoo! Screen, which made the “six seasons” part of the tag a reality. The show ended in 2015 with a whopping 110 episode count—a lot more than fans hoped for. But the hashtag lived on for almost a decade before Peacock finally decided to greenlight the movie in late 2022.

Peacock is yet to make an official announcement of the movie’s shooting schedule and expected release date. You can watch the trailer for Alison Brie’s Somebody I Used to Know here: