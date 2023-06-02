The ongoing strike by the Writer's Guild of America has caused numerous productions to come to a standstill, and now this includes the eagerly awaited Community movie. Joel McHale, the star of the series, has confirmed that filming was on the verge of commencing just before the strike began. In a recent conversation with Collider's Tania Hussain, McHale, who is set to reprise his role in the upcoming movie, expressed uncertainty regarding the start of filming due to the strike. However, in a recent update, he displayed a positive outlook while also expressing solidarity with the striking writers.

McHale issued this update during a recent interview with TVLine which primarily focused on Season 2 of Fox’s Crime Scene Kitchen. Expressing disappointment over the delayed filming, he said “That was a bummer, because we were getting very close. But at the same time, I’m a thousand billion percent behind the writers. The writers need to be paid.” McHale also assured fans that solid plans were still in place to finally bring the film to our screens adding that the movie is “still going to happen,” before going on to say; “when this strike is over, we’ll come back and we’ll make it. And I am sure that [series creator] Dan [Harmon] will put in 12 jokes addressing the fact it took [this long to come together]. But we’ll get there. It just may take a little while.”

Peacock Ordered Community the Movie Last Fall

Created by Dan Harmon, the Community series followed a diverse group of students at the fictional Greendale Community College. Blending humor with meta-commentary and pop culture references, the series revolved around the main character Jeff Winger (Joel McHale), a disbarred lawyer who enrolls at Greendale. There, he forms a study group with other students, including the eccentric and lovable Abed Nadir (Danny Pudi), the overachieving Annie Edison (Alison Brie), the aging jock Troy Barnes (Donald Glover), the quirky Britta Perry (Gillian Jacobs), the religious and judgmental Shirley Bennett (Yvette Nicole Brown), and the enigmatic Pierce Hawthorne (Chevy Chase).

Image via NBC

Despite the various challenges the series faced during its run, it still managed to last for 6 seasons and garnered a cult fanbase who couldn't quite get enough of the group's misadventures and thus began clamoring for the promised movie continuation right after the curtains came down on the Season 6 finale in 2015. In September 2022, Peacock rose to the task, announcing a movie in the works while also including all 6 seasons of the beloved show in its catalog.

Plot details for Community the movie have been safely kept under wraps but series creator Harmon has hinted that the movie will seek to reunite the group after a significant time spent apart. McHale equally teased about the plot to TVLine saying; “From what I know about it, it’s great, it really is. It’s going to be a barnburner.” In addition to McHale, other cast members returning to reprise their roles include Donald Glover, Gillian Jacobs, Alison Brie, Danny Pudi, Ken Jeong, and Jim Rash.