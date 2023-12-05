The Big Picture Joel McHale jokingly claimed that the Community movie had already been shot.

If filming for the movie starts next summer, fans may have to wait until late 2024 or early 2025 for its release, depending on its post-production time.

All core cast members, except Chevy Chase, are on board for the movie, and the story details are being kept under wraps by creator Dan Harmon.

Sometimes we forget that Joel McHale’s talent for sarcasm and improvisation are part of his DNA after hosting the news satire show The Soup for over a decade. However, it still knocks us off our feet when he jokingly shoots out an answer, getting our blood pumping before backtracking for his real response. That’s what happened during the press tour for It’s a Wonderful Knife when he took a minute to talk to Collider about the highly anticipated Community movie.

After Collider's Tania Hussain stated that it was important to get a Community update now that the SAG-AFTRA and the WGA strikes are over, McHale immediately said “We just shot it. We just got it done,” giving Community fans a one-second heart attack before revealing his real answer:

“We shot it, we shot it yesterday. Great. Uh, yeah, it only took a few hours. I couldn’t believe it. Um, it’s gonna be amazing. Well, you know, we were shooting it last summer and then, so I, I think as long as we can start getting all these schedules together, that it will probably be next summer. I mean, that is what I am, that’s what I hope for. You know, it’s everything. Everyone’s in and we’ve signed the thing. I mean, everyone’s so, uh, so yeah, we just need to make the time.”

When Is The ‘Community’ Movie Happening?

If McHale’s goal of filming next summer comes to fruition, that means that Community fans may have to hold on for a late 2024 release window or, as sad as it is to imagine, an early 2025 premiere. It all depends on how long the post-production phase of the movie takes. And it may take a while because Community is known for pulling ambitious-looking episodes and the series’ concept will likely be elevated in a movie.

The good thing is, as the actor confirmed, everyone is back on board (except for Chevy Chase) and at some point, all the core cast members of the series have spoken about the movie. At this point, we can expect to see Alison Brie as Annie, Donald Glover as Troy, Danny Pudi as Abed, Gillian Jacobs as Britta, Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley, Ken Jeong as Chang, and Jim Rash as Dean Pelton. Further details from the Community movie are still kept under wraps by series creator and writer Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty), and considering the types of things we’ve seen in the series, anything is possible in terms of story for the movie, which will stream on Peacock when the time comes for the release.

