Six seasons and a movie! What started as a far-off dream for Community fans is about to become a reality. Today, series star Joel McHale tweeted a simple message, “... And A Movie”, while tagging several co-stars and the streaming service Peacock, with the streamer confirming that we're finally getting a Community movie!

It has been a long and bumpy road for fans hoping to return to Greendale Community College. The series, which followed a study group at a community college that quickly turned into a found family, was full of meta-commentary and humor. With one such running meta joke being “six seasons and a movie.” Fans quickly latched onto the idea, hoping that it would become a reality for the series. However, that hope seemed dashed when NBC canceled the series after Season 5. Yahoo! Screen then revived it for the sixth season but still, no movie was announced. The movie also seemed unlikely as the show launched the careers of such stars as Donald Glover and Alison Brie. So to many fans, it seemed hard to believe their busy schedules would allow for a film.

It has now been seven years since the sixth season premiered, with only a few teases of the movie for fans to latch on to — that was until last month. Within weeks of each other two different former stars of the series gave real hope to fans. Brie said in an interview that “there’s been movement,” and that “the wheels are turning”. Then, in an interview with Collider, Yvette Nicole Brown said all the stars want to do the movie, it is just a matter of working out schedules, saying:

“I know that, as Allison [Brie] said the other day, there's been a lot of talks, everybody... This is the thing that we've been saying for years now, it's not that there's a lack of desire. We all would love to do it, but everyone has just branched off and done so many different things. It's like how do you work out a schedule where you can get a Donald Glover [who played Troy], or a Gillian Jacobs [Britta], or Danny Pudi [Abed] all together in one place at the same time again? So, I think that is the biggest jigsaw puzzle to put together, but every puzzle can find its way to completion. So, I believe that it's going to happen, I don't know when, but there are talks right now, currently.”

Creator of Community, Dan Harmon, also recently commented on the film saying:

"I'll confirm what Allison [Brie] said, which is that legitimacy is here, conversations and agreements are happening. There's a story — who knows if we'll end up sticking with it, but it was something we had to compile in order to take it out and court various venues. And now negotiations happen."

But, now it seems those conversations were successful, and schedules aligned! Both McHale and Peacock have tweeted confirmations on the movie happening! In McHale’s original tweet, he tagged costars Glover, Brie, Brown, Danny Pudi, Ken Jeong, and Gillian Anderson — though we're pretty sure he meant Gillian Jacobs, all of whom are attached to star in the reunion movie, along with Jim Rash.

A Community movie is finally happening. There is no word on when to expect the movie to be released or even what the plot will be at this time, but the news that it will finally be happening is enough for fans. Check out the tweets from McHale and Peacock below: