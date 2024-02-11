The Big Picture The long-awaited Community movie will center on a college reunion, with Abed returning as a renowned director.

The primary cast, except for Chevy Chase, is expected to return for the movie.

The Community movie is expected to be released in late 2024 or early-to-mid 2025 on Peacock, overseen by Dan Harmon.

The bells for class will be chiming at Greendale Community College once again, but this time it will be for a college reunion. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith), one of the stars of Community, has revealed that the plot for the long-awaited film will center on the characters reuniting for a college reunion. Glover, who portrayed Troy Barnes in the majority Community's run, will return alongside the main cast.

Glover, who spoke with THR along with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-star Maya Erskine, had the following to say about the hotly-anticipated Community film:

"Yeah, [Dan Harmon] told me what he wanted, and I was like, 'This sounds great.' It's a college reunion, but Abed [Danny Pudi's character] is like this big director now, and basically this is his magnum opus. I'm like 'This sounds f---ing tight.'"

For anyone who has watched Community, this plot sounds right in line with both the style and tone of creator Harmon's show, as well as the character of Abed. The lovable but often strange Abed would absolutely become an infamous director, who would seize an opportunity to film something so simple (yet sure to be wild) as a Greendale Community College reunion.

Who Is Returning for the 'Community' Movie?

The Community film, which is expected to roll cameras this summer, will see the return of the sitcom's primary cast. This would include Joel McHale (Ted), Gillian Jacobs (Love), Alison Brie (Glow), Jim Rash (The Way, Way Back), and Ken Jeong (The Hangover), as well as Glover and Pudi. Given the return of Glover, who left during the show's fifth season, it stands likely that Yvette Nicole Brown's Shirley would also return for the film. Like Glover, Brown left the sitcom's primary cast following the fifth season. Stars like John Oliver, Keith David, and Paget Brewster could also appear, though a return for Chevy Chase is unlikely.

When Will the 'Community' Movie Release?

Given that filming has yet to begin, we can't expect the Community film to be released until late 2024, or possibly sometime in 2025. Harmon, the man behind animated shows such as Rick and Morty and Krapopolis, will return to oversee the project. A film was a long time coming for fans of the show, as well as the stars, who always clamored for "six seasons and a movie!" with joy and determination. The Community movie will be released on Peacock, a natural fit given the sitcom's initial home at NBC.

Stay tuned to Collider for all the latest on the Community movie. All six seasons of the series are available to stream on Hulu.

