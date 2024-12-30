Community fans have been waiting for a movie for almost ten years now, and even though the highly anticipated movie has been officially confirmed for a while, the stars still have to actually get together for the cameras to start rolling. During an interview with TV Insider, former Community star Ken Jeong (Afterparty) revealed what he could about the project and shared his excitement about the story that, at this point, is still kept under wraps.

Jeong stated that the Community movie is just a matter of "when." Since the main cast of the series is pretty extensive, and they're all doing their own thing at this point, it may be pretty difficult to synchronize everyone's schedules. That's why, ever since it was announced, the Community movie has been moving at a slow pace. Jeong commented, however, that when the stars align, there's a lot to look forward to:

“There is a script, there is a plan. We just don’t know when [it will happen]. Once that’s agreed upon, it’ll be magical and real emotional.”

Jeong also revealed he was allowed to share his expectations for when filming begins, as well as his impression of the script he read. The actor stated that being on set again with his former cast will be "so gratifying," and that the script made him "emotional" and brought him "right back" to the world of Community.

What Do We Know About The 'Community' Movie?

Image via NBC

We still don't know how exactly Community creator and writer Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty) plans to transform the series into a movie. Back when it aired on NBC, the comedy series was such a cauldron of references that every episode drastically differed from one another. Just to name a few: audiences witnessed an episode told in 8-bit animation style, one in stop-motion, and the famous paintball showdowns paid homage to classic Westerns and Sci-fi movies.

Aside from Jeong, Joel McHale (The Bear), Gillian Jacobs (Invincible), Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest), Yvette Nicole Brown (Big Shot), Jim Rash (Fly Me To the Moon), Donald Glover (Atlanta) and Alison Brie (GLOW) are all slated to return. Several of them have spoken about the movie at some point, and all of them seem to agree that everyone is excited and willing to try to make their schedules work in order to film it. Like Jeong said, however, we'll have to wait until the magical moment finally happens.

You can stream Community on Peacock.

watch on peacock